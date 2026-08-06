Man Arrested After Climbing Onto Hospital Roof Dressed in Grim Reaper Costume and Staring at People

A 26-year-old Welsh man has been arrested and fined £200 (roughly $269) after he climbed on the roof of a hospital while dressed as the Grim Reaper.
As reported by the Independent, North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a man dressed as the Grim Reaper and holding a menacing scythe, staring down staff and visitors from the roof of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital on June 6. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Deganwy resident Leon Gillespie, and has been charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance without reasonable excuse on NHS (National Health Service) premises.
In an appearance in court, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined £200. He reportedly stayed on the roof in costume, looking at visitors to the hospital and the hospital’s staff without saying anything, for roughly 50 minutes. He did not provide a reason behind the stunt, but he also admitted to stealing cat food and litter from a Pet store earlier in the year, and food and drink from UK grocery store chain Sainsbury’s in May.
“The health board has previously stated it has a zero tolerance approach to abuse, aggression, or nuisance within its hospital sites,” said a spokesperson for the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
“A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the incident on the roof of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd,” said a North Wales spokesperson. “He was charged with other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care, caused, without reasonable excuse, a nuisance or disturbance to a National Health Service staff member who was working there or was otherwise there in connection with work, and refused, without reasonable excuse, to leave the premises when asked to do so by a constable.”