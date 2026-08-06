Man Arrested After Climbing Onto Hospital Roof Dressed in Grim Reaper Costume and Staring at People

A 26-year-old Welsh man has been arrested and fined £200 (roughly $269) after he climbed on the roof of a hospital while dressed as the Grim Reaper.

As reported by the Independent, North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a man dressed as the Grim Reaper and holding a menacing scythe, staring down staff and visitors from the roof of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital on June 6. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Deganwy resident Leon Gillespie, and has been charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance without reasonable excuse on NHS (National Health Service) premises.

In an appearance in court, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined £200. He reportedly stayed on the roof in costume, looking at visitors to the hospital and the hospital’s staff without saying anything, for roughly 50 minutes. He did not provide a reason behind the stunt, but he also admitted to stealing cat food and litter from a Pet store earlier in the year, and food and drink from UK grocery store chain Sainsbury’s in May.