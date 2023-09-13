VMAs 2023: The Good, The Bad & The Questionable

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

From its inception in 1984, MTV’s VMAs have been a cultural fixture, honoring visual storytelling in music. Last night, its 38th iteration took place in New Jersey’s Prudential Center, where artists graced the pink carpet and foodless arena with ‘fits and energy that were meant to garner some more infamous or memorable moments.

This year, the classic awards show was primed for success or, at the very least, an exciting night in music to close the summer. Right? Nicki Minaj was set to host, a slew of exciting talent from home and overseas was tapped to perform, and a tribute to the beloved genre of hip-hop on its 50th birthday was supposed to knock us off our feet. Surely it’d be a win? Below, a few members of the Complex Music team reflect on whether they succeeded at creating a memorable night and the overall takeaways of the evening—from the good to the bad and everything in between.