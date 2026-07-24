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King Bach performs at The Brown Theatre on February 06, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pop Culture

King Bach Reveals Premiere Date for Debut Stand-Up Special

The prolific internet comedian's stand-up special 'Like, Share, and Comment' will arrive to his YouTube channel later this month.

Alex Gonzalez45 days ago
Tony Statovci cheeses into the camera against a superhero background.
Pop Culture

Meet Viral TikToker Tony Statovci, Who Believes The Internet Is The Way Out

Funny guy Tony Statovci talks to Complex about skits, 'The Lord of the Rings,' and how the internet helps ‘break the chains of poverty.’

Levi Winslow530 days ago
Reggie Couz poses in front of a blue background at Palm Desert, California's HANJAN Oasis in April 2022.
Pop Culture

Meet Reggie Couz, The "Unc" Singing All Over Your TikTok and Instagram

The LA-based internet personality has been posting since Vine was a thing, so Complex sat down with him to talk about the past, the present, and his powerful vocals.

Levi Winslow613 days ago
Popeyes meme to football champion
Sports

‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Dieunerst Collin Playing College Football, Nabs Popeyes NIL Deal (UPDATE)

Dieunerst Collin, a.k.a. the one-time Popeyes meme kid, is now a freshman playing football for Lake Erie College—and he just secured a big deal.

Zach Dionne1292 days ago
In this photo illustration a Vine logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Life

Adam Perkins, Vine Star Known for Viral 'Welcome to Chili's' Clip, Dead at 24

Adam Perkins, famous for a Vine video in which he exclaims "Welcome to Chili's" while in his boxer shorts, has died at the age of 24 of undisclosed causes.

Jose Martinez1928 days ago
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tik tok
Life

Here's What We Know About TikTok's 'Here’s the Motherf*cking Tea' Girl

The girl who started the sensation is now opening up about what inspired the viral introduction.

Hannah Lifshutz2665 days ago
Brandon Moore
Pop Culture

'What Are Those' Meme Creator Brandon Moore's Death Ruled Accidental Overdose

His blood tested positive for cocaine, morphine, codeine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy.

Xavier Hamilton2722 days ago
Honoree Colin Kroll attends the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards
Life

HQ Trivia and Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Found Dead From Suspected Drug Overdose

Colin Kroll, co-founder of the novelty social media video site Vine, died from an apparent overdose on Sunday (Dec. 16).

Xavier Hamilton2778 days ago
New app Byte
Life

Vine Will Return as Byte App Next Year

Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann announced the new video looping app on Thursday.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2816 days ago
GIPHY
Pop Culture

GIPHY Is Hosting a Film Festival For Movies 18 Seconds or Less

GIPHY will be screening micro-films in New York City later this year at their first ever GIPHY Film Fest. In order to enter, creators will have to create a film that's 18 seconds or less.

Victoria L. Johnson2898 days ago
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Vine logo
Life

Vine Sequel App Put on Ice Indefinitely

Don't call it a comeback. Seriously. Don't.

Sajae Elder3004 days ago
Jake Paul visits the Young Hollywood Studio
Pop Culture

YouTube Red Wants Logan Paul's Brother to Host a Talk Show For Some Reason

Jake Paul is apparently working on the development of a talk show with Youtube Red.

Katherine Barner3039 days ago
Vine 2
Life

That Vine Follow-Up Could Seriously Be Called Vine 2

The app's co-founder is continuing to build hype for the sequel.

Julia Reiss3153 days ago
Vine
Life

Vine Creator Will Try to Revolutionize Social Media Again

Vine, the app that launched a thousand memes, is getting a follow-up.

juliarp3159 days ago
Cody Vine
Pop Culture

This Vine Mystery Was Fun Until Science Ruined It Like Always

Do you remember your math and physics well enough to prove your own theory?

juliarp3159 days ago
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