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In 2013, Samuel Jean made Dieunerst Collin a viral meme one day in a Popeyes. Eight years later, Collin and Jean finally discuss how their lives have changed.Zion Olojede
The 21-year-old who was once popular on Vine faces charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault serious bodily injury, according to TMZ.Brenton Blanchet
The actor, who stars in 'Sneakerheads' and 'Holidate,' says he returns to the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale every Christmas.Alex Nino Gheciu
From new slang to unforgettable LOLs, here are ten Vines that pushed the culture forward.Andrew W