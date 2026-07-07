Wemby’s Expected $251M Spurs Extension Could Make Franchise History

The San Antonio Spurs are wasting little time locking down the future of their franchise. According to CBS Austin, Victor Wembanyama is expected to sign a five-year, $251 million rookie max extension, and the deal could ultimately climb to more than $300 million if he hits designated-player incentives tied to honors like MVP, All-NBA, or Defensive Player of the Year. If it reaches those escalators, it would become the richest contract in Spurs history, eclipsing De'Aaron Fox's four-year, $229 million extension and making Wembanyama the highest-paid player the franchise has ever had.

League insiders reportedly view the agreement as little more than a formality. The Spurs have already presented the maximum offer allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, and Wembanyama is now eligible to sign the extension. Wembanyama transformed the San Antonio Spurs almost overnight, guiding the franchise to a 62-20 record and an NBA Finals appearance in his first postseason. Although San Antonio fell to the New York Knicks in five games, Wembanyama's playoff run—including back-to-back wins that eliminated the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals—cemented the Spurs as one of the league's fastest-rising contenders. The contract news also arrives shortly after Wembanyama found himself at the center of another NBA conversation—this time over whether the league is elevating him as its next marquee star. Appearing on the Crossover Podcast, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas pushed back against the narrative after Jalen Brunson led New York to its first championship in more than 50 years. “When you ask that question, it's a much deeper question in terms of who they want to be the face of the league, not who's the best,” Thomas said. “The small guys... realize that it's a 6-6 and above category.”