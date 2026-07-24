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Shaunie Henderson Says 'Basketball Wives' is Done
Pop Culture

Shaunie Henderson Says ‘Basketball Wives’ Will Not Return

Shaunie Henderson, formerly Shaunie O’Neal, announced the VH1 series will not return after 12 seasons.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav
Music

Flavor Flav Recalls Falling ‘In Love’ With Brigitte Nelson on ‘Surreal Life’ Set

The exes met in 2004, on VH1's reality show, 'Surreal Life 3.'

tara mahadevan176 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Yandy Smith Reacts to Mendeecees Harris' Split Announcement
Pop Culture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Yandy Smith Shares Cryptic Messages After Mendeecees Harris Announces Split

Social media posts from Yandy Smith drew attention after Mendeecees Harris addressed their relationship publicly.

Bernadette Giacomazzo208 days ago
Evelyn Lozada and daughter Shaniece Hairston in stylish outfits on the left; Tiffney Cambridge in a green jacket on the right, smiling at an event.
Pop Culture

Evelyn Lozada and Daughter Shanice Deny Betraying The Game's Ex: 'Huge Misconception'

The mother-daughter duo cleared the air about their relationship with Tiffney Cambridge, who dated The Game for eight years and welcomed two children.

Alex Ocho356 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jim Jones Tells Fiancée Chrissy Lampkins He’d Drink Her ‘Bath Water’ in Flirty Comment

Jones wrote a flirtatious Instagram comment for his longtime fiancée.

Jaelani Turner-Williams448 days ago
Three people sitting on a couch, laughing together in a warmly lit room with wooden paneling.
Pop Culture

The Funniest Reality TV Show Moments Are Going Viral Again

A viral prompt on X has people digging up the best unscripted moments from ‘Jersey Shore,’ ‘The Kardashians,’ ‘Catfish,’ and more.

Alex Ocho457 days ago
Pop Culture

Erica Mena Won't Appear in 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' After Calling Costar 'Monkey' in Heated Fight (UPDATE)

After racist remarks made by Mena were shown on Tuesday night's episode of 'Love &amp; Hip Hop: Atlanta,' the show announced she will not be returning to the franchise.

Alex Ocho1057 days ago
this is an image of denise russo
Life

VH1's 'The X-Life' Star Denise Russo Dead at 44

VH1's 'The X-Files' reality star Denise Russo dies at 44. According to authorities, Russo was found unresponsive with drug paraphernalia on the floor.

Starr Savoy1232 days ago
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Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Reportedly in Talks With Paramount to Buy Majority Stake in BET

Tyler Perry is looking to buy a majority stake in BET from parent company Paramount Global and has been involved in discussions, 'Variety' reports.

Joe Price1237 days ago
Ceaser Emanuel speaks at a press conference in 2021
Pop Culture

'Black Ink Crew' Star Ceasar Emanuel Addresses Viral Dog Abuse Video, Claims Someone Set Him Up (UPDATE)

Fresh off getting fired by VH1 after a video showing him abusing dogs surfaced online, Black Ink Crew New York's Ceaser Emanuel claims he was set up.

Brad Callas1491 days ago
T.I. performs onstage during tour stop.
Music

T.I. Rips VH1 Year After Network Suspended Production on 'Family Hustle' Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. called out VH1 for suspending production on 'T.I. &amp; Tiny: Friends &amp; Family Hustle' over a year ago amid a litany of sexual abuse allegations.

Jose Martinez1496 days ago
'Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy' announcement
Pop Culture

‘Love & Hip Hop’ and ‘Black Ink Crew’ Cast Members Unite for New Special Celebrating African Ancestry

'Love &amp; Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy' will air Feb. 7 and Feb. 14, with the two-part VH1 special featuring Remy Ma, Papoose, Ceaser Emanuel, and more.

Trace William Cowen1642 days ago
Family Reunion Love and Hip Hop VH1
Pop Culture

VH1’s ‘Family Reunion: Love and Hip-Hop Edition’ Set to Bring The Heat and Healing

Season Two of VH1's 'Family Reunion: Love and Hip-Hop Edition’ is mixing up castmates from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood, and Miami for a spicy gathering.

Brandon Constantine1688 days ago
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Yo! MTV Raps
Music

'Yo! MTV Raps,' 'Unplugged,' and VH1's 'Behind the Music' Will Return on Paramount+

The Paramount+ streaming service is launching on March 4 and with it comes the return of several iconic music shows including 'Yo! MTV Raps.'

Xavier Hamilton1977 days ago
ti tiny vh1 production suspended
Pop Culture

'T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle' Filming Delayed Following Sexual Abuse Accusations

T.I., his wife Tiny, and MTV Entertainment have halted filming of 'T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle' following sexual abuse accusations against the couple.

tara mahadevan1996 days ago

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