Vh1's The Breaks

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Afton WIlliams from 'The Breaks' on Complex Facebook Live
Pop Culture

'The Breaks' Star Afton Williamson Doesn't Want Your Mixtape

Afton Williamson stopped by Complex to talk the empowering women on 'The Breaks,' upcoming episodes, and her love of 'Nashville.'

Khal3425 days ago
Sinqua Walls from 'The Breaks'
Pop Culture

Sinqua Walls Talks Playing The 'Jack of All Trades' Lil Ray On VH1's 'The Breaks'

Sinqua Walls stopped by Complex to talk about his role as Lil Ray on "The Breaks.'

Khal3434 days ago
Cast and crew of The Breaks
Pop Culture

'The Breaks' Co-Creator Dan Charnas Reveals the Meanings of Episode Titles

We've got the exclusive on the stories behind the episode titles of 'The Breaks.'

Shawn Setaro3442 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

VH1 Is Turning Their Original Movie 'The Breaks' Into a TV Series

'The Breaks,' as a TV movie, premiered in January and scored big numbers for the network.

Trace William Cowen3812 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

PROMO: VH1’s ‘The Breaks’—A Tale of Hip-Hop Back in the Day

A look back at laying the foundation in hip-hop’s hometown. 

Bill Savage3870 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App