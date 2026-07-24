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VH1's newest scripted show 'The Breaks' tells us the story behind the turntables.Khal
How Dan Charnas, DJ Premier, and Phonte Coleman recreated the story and sound of rap’s golden age.Al Shipley
In preparation for the release of VH1's 'The Breaks,' we're looking back at all the obstacles and struggles rappers had to face in hip-hop’s early days.Paul Cantor
Rappers have been in movies in ever-increasing numbers since the beginnings of the genre. Is there something about being an MC that translates to the silver screen? Ludacris, Common, Xzibit, Krondon and other rappers-turned-actors chime in on the profitable trend.Shawn Setaro