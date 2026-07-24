Latest Stories
Street Artist Vhils' Panoramic Mural Reminds Us to Take Pride in Our Unique Cultures
"Panorama" is a 360-degree mural that is a "symbolic round-up" of all his previous works, but it's message is unique and foreboding.
Vhils Carves a Massive Mural of a Man in Lisbon
Street artist Vhils, known for creating murals by carving away at walls, has completed yet another piece in Lisbon.
Vhils Directs "Stoopid" Music Video for Buraka Som Sistema
The street artist known for intricately chipping away at buildings has directed a paint-filled music video.
Vhils and the Craftsmen of a Remote Brazilian Village Team Up for a Massive Installation
The Portuguese artist strikes again.
Vhils Erects Massive Cork Wall Carving in Portugal
A street artist's homage to economically sustainable products.
Faith47 Paints a Stunning New Piece for the Avant Garde Urbano Festival
The international street art festival continues with a huge work by Faith47.
Huge New Vhils Work Appears in Remote Spanish Village
He really chiseled away at this one.
Vhils Unveils New Wheatpasted Mural in Philadelphia
He also spoke to students and instructors about his process.
Vhils' "Dissolve" Opens at Skalitzers Contemporary Art in Sydney
The artist presents works highlighting unnecessary excess.
Vhils Hits the Streets of London
New mural at Old Truman Brewery is a banger.
Vhils Unveils Che Guevara Mural In Switzerland
Fantastic Che Guevara portrait designed by street artist Vhils.
New Vhils Mural In The Streets of Spain
Dope new mural from Portuguese street artist Vhils.
Vhils Set To Open New Solo Show In Paris
Vhils sets up solo show in Paris this Saturday.
Vhils Gets Up In Shanghai With New Wall Murals
Vhils' far east movement.
Gallery: Murals From The 2011 Nuart Festival (Norway)
See what went down at this year's Nuart Festival.
Video: Vhils Gets Up in Venice Beach
Check Vhils working on his latest wall, "Deconstruction", in Venice Beach, CA.