Vhils

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Latest Stories

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Street Artist Vhils' Panoramic Mural Reminds Us to Take Pride in Our Unique Cultures

"Panorama" is a 360-degree mural that is a "symbolic round-up" of all his previous works, but it's message is unique and foreboding.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4396 days ago
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Vhils Carves a Massive Mural of a Man in Lisbon

Street artist Vhils, known for creating murals by carving away at walls, has completed yet another piece in Lisbon.

susanc4d3da54bb4421 days ago
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Vhils Directs "Stoopid" Music Video for Buraka Som Sistema

The street artist known for intricately chipping away at buildings has directed a paint-filled music video.

Cedar Pasori4462 days ago
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Vhils Erects Massive Cork Wall Carving in Portugal

A street artist's homage to economically sustainable products.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4614 days ago
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Faith47 Paints a Stunning New Piece for the Avant Garde Urbano Festival

The international street art festival continues with a huge work by Faith47.

Dale Eisinger4662 days ago
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Huge New Vhils Work Appears in Remote Spanish Village

He really chiseled away at this one.

Dale Eisinger4669 days ago
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Vhils Unveils New Wheatpasted Mural in Philadelphia

He also spoke to students and instructors about his process.

Justin Ray4759 days ago
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Vhils' "Dissolve" Opens at Skalitzers Contemporary Art in Sydney

The artist presents works highlighting unnecessary excess.

Justin Ray4868 days ago
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Vhils Hits the Streets of London

New mural at Old Truman Brewery is a banger.

Nick Schonberger4986 days ago
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Vhils Hits Brazil

Reverse graffiti portraits.

Nick Schonberger5021 days ago
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Vhils Unveils Che Guevara Mural In Switzerland

Fantastic Che Guevara portrait designed by street artist Vhils.

Justin Korkidis5057 days ago
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New Vhils Mural In The Streets of Spain

Dope new mural from Portuguese street artist Vhils.

Justin Korkidis5125 days ago
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Vhils Set To Open New Solo Show In Paris

Vhils sets up solo show in Paris this Saturday.

Justin Korkidis5147 days ago
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Vhils Gets Up In Shanghai With New Wall Murals

Vhils' far east movement.

Justin Korkidis5265 days ago
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Gallery: Murals From The 2011 Nuart Festival (Norway)

See what went down at this year's Nuart Festival.

Justin Korkidis5408 days ago
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Video: Vhils Gets Up in Venice Beach

Check Vhils working on his latest wall, "Deconstruction", in Venice Beach, CA.

Nick Schonberger5469 days ago

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