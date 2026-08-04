Vandy the Pink produced one of the most popular Asics collabs in recent memory with the “Banana Split” Gel Nimbus 10.1 pack that released in June 2025. Now, the designer has teased another two-shoe collab that’s in the works.

Shown here is the upcoming Vandy the Pink x Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1 collab in two ice cream-themed “Vanilla” and “Chocolate” colorways. The sneakers are equipped with an open mesh upper, with the brown hue representing chocolate and the sail version for vanilla. Each pair also has metallic silver overlay panels paired with their aforementioned brown or sail accents on the stripes, as well as “Vandy the Pink” branding on the heel. Both versions also feature a sail Gel-cushioned midsole.

At the time of writing, release details for the “Vanilla” and “Chocolate” Vandy the Pink x Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1 collabs have yet to be announced by the collaborators. Stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE (08/04): Vandy the Pink’s “Vanilla and “Chocolate” Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1 collabs are releasing this Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Complex New York pop-up located at 620 Broadway, New York, NY 10012. Readers who are interested in attending can RSVP here.