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Purple's New Collection Is Available on Complex

Pieces include t-shirts, shorts, and jeans.

Green sleeveless sweatshirt with "Purple" logo and brown shorts with "PUR" and "PLE" in pink letters.
Complex

Purple has launched its latest collection, which is now available to shop on Complex.

The Leather Track Short is the headline piece of the drop. Built from 100% cow leather with suede piping along the seams and a full textile lining, it takes cues from the classic five-pocket jort silhouette while sitting just below the knees. A slanted hand pocket and a back zippered pocket round out the design.

The Painted Camo Leather Tee leans into the same premium material story. Made from 100% Nappa lamb leather with a perforated finish that creates a mesh-like effect, the piece carries an all-over camo print in a relaxed, boxy fit. Its silhouette references a classic football jersey, and a black leather patch tag sits at the bottom left.

Also featured in the drop are the Slugger Script Muscle Tee, Slab Outline Tank Top, Slab Outline Short, Embellished Short, and Embellished Jeans.

Where to shop Purple’s latest drop

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your wardrobe, shop Purple on Complex.

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