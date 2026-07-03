Madhappy

Since its founding in 2017, Madhappy has stood out in the Los Angeles streetwear scene for its pastel color palettes paired with uplifting slogans that center mental health awareness. Rather than just clothing, its collections serve as chapter markers in ongoing conversations about wellness and optimism. The brand’s limited-edition capsules and collaborations exemplify Madhappy’s approach, linking fashion with social impact. These exclusive drops, often in collaboration with artists, musicians, and wellness figures, create a dedicated community that values both meaningful messaging and thoughtful design.

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From left to right, the image shows Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, and Khalid sitting on a bench, dressed casually
Style

Gap and Madhappy Team Up to Reimagine Iconic Essentials

The collection goes live on Aug. 2.

Jade Gomez719 days ago
A look at a new collection from Madhappy
Style

Madhappy Launches New Instagram-Exclusive Collection With Columbia Sportswear

The new pieces, launching Tuesday, are available to shop via Instagram and see the mental wellness-focused brand reinventing signature Columbia tech.

Trace William Cowen1460 days ago
T-shirt for Madhappy x Curb Your Enthusiasm
Style

Madhappy Celebrates Larry David's Legacy With New ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Collection

The classic HBO series from the 'Seinfeld' co-creator is currently in its eleventh season. Here, Madhappy celebrates LD's legacy in a new collection.

Trace William Cowen1695 days ago

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