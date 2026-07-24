Unknown T

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Music

‘Nando’s Mix It Up Vol. 3’ Puts South African Twists On Unknown T, A$AP Nast & Teni

Production courtesy of South African beatsmith Musa Keys.

James Keith746 days ago
Music

Unknown T Drops Debut Album ‘Blood Diamond’ f/ Knucks, Digga D, Loyle Carner & More

Featuring previous singles “Welcome 2 My Strip” with ODUMODUBLVCK, “Adolescence” with Digga D, “Right Hand” with Knucks, “PASSA”, and “Hard Life” with Scribz Riley.

James Keith925 days ago
Music

KwolleM Returns With ‘Melo’ LP f/ AJ Tracey, Novelist, Unknown T & More

The ‘mellow grime’ maestro returns with an ode to fatherhood after an extended hiatus.

James Keith992 days ago
Music

Unknown T & Digga D Look To UK Rap History For New Drop “Adolescence”

The new track makes use of the instrumental from Giggs and Dubz’s 2007 classic, “Pain Is The Essence”.

James Keith999 days ago
Music

Red Bull UK Connects With Unknown T For ‘Raise The Bar’ Cypher

The first in the series takes place at E1 tomorrow, October 12.

James Keith1018 days ago
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Music

Unknown T Celebrates 5 Years Of “Homerton B” With Surprise EP

He also dropped off a video for new single, “Welcome 2 My Strip” with Nigerian star Odumodublvck.

James Keith1072 days ago
Music

Len’s ‘Lehgoland’ Mixtape Is Here

Featuring Lancey Foux, Unknown T, Cruel Santino, and more.

James Keith1093 days ago
Steel Banglez 'The Playlist'
Music

Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More

From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.

James Keith1160 days ago
Knucks x Unknown T (credit: Isaac Lamb)
Music

Unknown T & Knucks Team Up For ‘Elegant Drill’ Cut “Right Hand”

So far, it’s unclear whether this is the first taste of a larger project from either artist, but it’s a welcome surprise from the pair all the same. 

James Keith1240 days ago
unknown unknown t pre spring 2023 campaign
Style

UK Streetwear Imprint Unknown Drops Pre-Spring 2023 Campaign Featuring Unknown T

Following its first drop of the year, London-based streetwear label Unknown has introduced its Pre-Spring 2023 campaign featuring UK drill star Unknown T.

Sanj Patel1242 days ago
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Northside Benji Prophecy EP
Music

Northsidebenji Drops Surprise 'Prophecy EP,' Shares "5 AM in London" Video

Though Toronto rapper Northsidebenji hasn’t dropped an album since 2021, he’s keeping fans fed with the release of his new Prophecy EP that dropped today.

Louis Pavlakos1254 days ago
United Kingdom rapper Central Cee
Music

Central Cee Among Several UK Rappers Set to Perform at Veld Music Festival

Central Cee is leading the charge among British rappers set to perform at this year’s Veld Music Festival in Toronto at Downsview Park in August.

Louis Pavlakos1275 days ago
Groundworks' The G Tape Volume 2'
Music

Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’

The new comp includes tracks from the collective’s extended family of artists, many of whom appeared on Volume 1, as well as Horrid1 &amp; Sav’O, 98s and more.

James Keith1286 days ago
Northside Benji & Unknown T On "One In The Chamber"
Music

Canada and UK Connects on Northsidebenji and Unknown T's "One In The Chamber"

Toronto rapper Northsidebenji has returned by teaming up with British rapper Unknown T on the nocturnal transatlantic track “One In The Chamber."

Louis Pavlakos1383 days ago
Tion Wayne
Music

Tion Wayne Takes Unknown T To The Streets Of Edmonton In Rowdy “Who Else” Video

Getting these two on a track together has been a long time coming and it’s pretty surprising it hasn’t happened already. Still, they’ve finally done it.

James Keith1422 days ago
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Jimmy 'Risk It All'
Music

#98s’ Jimmy Drops Debut Solo Mixtape ‘Risk It All’ f/ Unknown T, Alchubbino, Teeway & More

Clearly intent on making his debut mixtape count, he’s also dropped off some dramatic visuals for the tape’s lead single, “Page Nine”, with Alchubbino.

James Keith1478 days ago
Unknown T (credit: @jallowjf)
Music

Unknown T Nods To ‘Top Boy’ In ‘Who Said Drill’s Dead?’ Freestyle Video

As impatient as anyone else with the debate, he’s waded in with ‘Who Said Drill’s Dead?’, which he's divided into two parts: “Just Landed” and “Batty &amp; Bench”

James Keith1503 days ago
daily paper beats by dre studio buds lead
Style

Daily Paper and Beats Unveil Collaborative Studio Buds with Unknown T

Beats has now teamed up with Daily Paper for a pair of Studio Buds earphones which take inspiration from New York’s ’80s and ’90s hip-hop and graffiti scene.

Sanj Patel1522 days ago

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