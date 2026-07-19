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Tyler Perry—No, Not That One—Arrested in Georgia

How a routine Georgia drug bust involving more than an ounce of marijuana turned into a headline frenzy over the wrong Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry—No, Not That One—Arrested in Georgia
Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images

If you saw headlines about Tyler Perry being arrested in Georgia, don't panic—the person in question is not the billionaire filmmaker behind the successful Madea franchise.

According to booking records published by the Georgia Gazette on July 15, Tyler Tristen Perry was arrested on June 22, 2026, on a charge of Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA): Possession of More Than One Ounce of Marijuana.

In Georgia, possessing more than one ounce of marijuana is a felony offense. If convicted, the charge carries a potential prison sentence of one to 10 years, along with fines and the possibility of a permanent felony record. Depending on the circumstances of a case, a conviction can also affect future employment, housing, and professional licensing. As with any criminal case, the charge remains an allegation until it is resolved in court.

The better-known Tyler Perry, for his part, has spent much of the past year in the headlines for unrelated civil litigation. The filmmaker has denied allegations brought by two actors—Mario Rodriguez Jr. and Derek Dixon—who have each accused him of sexual misconduct in separate lawsuits.

Rodriguez is seeking $77 million in damages, alleging Perry sexually assaulted him during multiple encounters after they met in the mid-2010s. Perry has denied the allegations.

In recent court filings, his legal team argued that Rodriguez attempted to pressure him into a multimillion-dollar settlement and improperly sought to question Perry about his sexual orientation during a deposition.

Perry's attorneys argued those questions have no relevance to the claims and rejected the suggestion that sexual orientation has any bearing on whether an assault occurred.

Rodriguez has also spoken publicly about why he continued interacting with Perry after the alleged incidents. In a TikTok video, he said, "Why did I keep going back there? That's the same question I asked myself for so many years," explaining that career ambitions, fear, and an imbalance of power influenced his decisions.

Perry is also fighting a separate lawsuit filed by The Oval actor Derek Dixon, who alleges sexual harassment and assault connected to his work on Perry's television productions. Dixon, who is represented by the same attorney as Rodriguez, Jonathan Delshad, is seeking $260 million in damages.

Perry has denied those allegations as well, with his legal team previously describing them as false and saying the filmmaker intends to refute them in court.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, confidential support is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or online at rainn.org.

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