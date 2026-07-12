Byron Allen Donates $100K as Tyler Perry Pays for Nolan Wells' Funeral

Byron Allen has made one of the largest public contributions to the growing effort surrounding the investigation into the Mississippi teenager's death. The media entrepreneur has donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe established for Wells' family, joining a wave of high-profile figures rallying behind the 18-year-old's parents as they continue demanding answers. At the same time, Tyler Perry has stepped in to cover the costs of Wells' funeral. According to The Grio, Allen confirmed the donation while expressing support for Wells' family, whose search for answers has intensified since the teenager disappeared during a July 4 boating trip to Horn Island. "My prayers are with this beautiful family during this very difficult time," Allen said. "My hope is that Nolan Wells' loved ones, and humanity, get all the answers that we deserve."

The fundraiser, created to support Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, and the rest of the family, has drawn donations from across the sports and entertainment worlds. Comedian Lil Rel Howery and Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight have also contributed, helping push the campaign past $570,000 as organizers work toward a $750,000 goal. Meanwhile, Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that Perry had agreed to pay for Wells' funeral, while former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will fund an independent autopsy. The Rev. Al Sharpton will officiate the funeral service. Perry later explained why the case resonated so deeply with him. "As a son of the South and a person who to this day questions the death of my nephew in a Louisiana prison... I know what it's like to not have the answers that loved ones so desperately need," Perry wrote on Instagram. "The agony is debilitating. It is my hope that Nolan's parents and all who knew and loved him get to the truth of what happened in Mississippi."

That pursuit of the truth remains at the center of the family's fight. Wells was last seen around 3 p.m. on July 4 after traveling to Horn Island with three friends. His body was discovered two days later by a U.S. Park Service ranger following a large-scale search involving local authorities, the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Park Service, and volunteers from the United Cajun Navy. Authorities have said drowning is suspected, though no official cause of death has been released, and said they have not found evidence of foul play. But Crump and the Wells family say key pieces of the timeline don't add up. "We are in a ferocious pursuit for the truth," Crump said during a news conference, pointing to what he called "glaring contradictions" in witness accounts. Among the unanswered questions are conflicting statements about whether Wells intended to leave the island with his friends or remain behind, why his cellphone was later located at a friend's house, and why, according to the family's legal team, an experienced swimmer and standout athlete would have drowned without anyone noticing. Christine Wells-Wonsley delivered the most emotional appeal of the afternoon.