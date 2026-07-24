Tyler Herro

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Bam Adebayo #13 and Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat look on at the end of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center on March 30, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Sports

Bam Adebayo Struck Tyler Herro in the Face at Las Vegas Practice Court

The two former Miami Heat teammates got into a physical altercation Friday morning after Herro posted social media comments questioning Adebayo's contract value, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Abel Shifferaw15 days ago
Tyler Herro in a Miami Heat jersey, focused, with a blurred background.
Sports

Tyler Herro Claims He Doesn’t ‘Believe in History': 'There's No Way of Knowing'

In a livestream with Adin Ross, the NBA star claimed he doesn't "believe in anything that happened before 1950."

Alex Ocho405 days ago
Jimmy Butler during a Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers game.
Sports

Video Shows Fan Breaking News of Jimmy Butler's Trade to the Miami Heat Bench

Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Tyler Herro all turned around to listen to what the fan had to say.

Joe Price534 days ago
Terry Rozier and Amen Thompson
Sports

Terry Rozier and Amen Thompson Suspended After Rockets-Heat Brawl

The heated on-court moment at a Rockets and Heat game led to fines for other players and coaching staff as well.

Trey Alston571 days ago
Jimmy Butler Coffee NBA Bubble 2020
Sports

Jimmy Butler Talks Revamped Heat Championship Aspirations and Coffee Obsession

Forever a man of passions, Butler's love of basketball pushed him to become one of the NBA's best two-way players while his new one was born in the bubble.

Adam Caparell1759 days ago
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Ben Simmon Sixers Cavaliers 2021
Sports

10 NBA Players Who Should Get Traded This Offseason

The trade market has the potential to be way more wild than free agency this summer. Here's 10 intriguing trade candidates who could be on the move.

Adam Caparell1844 days ago
tyler-herro
Sports

Tyler Herro Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry

Tyler Herro is going to be a father. The young NBA star’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry posted a black and white pregnancy photo to Instagram, with Herro in tow.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1876 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
Sports

Tyler Herro Talks NBA & Heat Culture + Kyler Murray on Deshaun Watson & DeAndre Hopkins: Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew welcomed two big guests on a new episode of The Complex Sports Podcast: Heat guard Tyler Herro and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Complex Sports2000 days ago
Luke Doncic Dorian Finney Smith Mavericks Bucks Bubble 2020
Sports

The 24 Best NBA Players 24 and Under

We’re counting down the 24 best NBA players under 24, including young players such as Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic & more.

Adam Caparell2054 days ago
Do Not Disturb LeBron James Young Thug
Style

This Young Atlanta Designer Has Already Received Cosigns From LeBron James and Young Thug. Here's How.

An interview with the founder of Do Not Disturb, a young Atlanta brand that has already been supported by stars like LeBron James and Young Thug.

Mike DeStefano2091 days ago
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Jack Harlow — "Tyler Herro"
Music

Watch the Video for Jack Harlow's New Single "Tyler Herro"

The music video for Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro" features appearances from Druski and others and was filmed at Lou Williams' home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Xavier Hamilton2102 days ago
Anthony Davis Heat Lakers Game 1 NBA Finals 2020
Sports

8 Observations From the Lakers' Dominant Victory in Game 1

After a sluggish start, the Lakers blitzed the Heat and cruised to an easy victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Here a few things that stuck out about the win.

Adam Caparell2124 days ago
Danny Green Anthony Davis Nuggets Lakers 2020
Sports

The 8 Storylines You Need to Know Before the NBA Finals

From the LeBron James and Pat Riley drama to the potential Tyler Herro and Kyle Kuzma "rivalry," here are the biggest storylines for the 2020 NBA Finals.

Adam Caparell2125 days ago
Tyler Herro
Sports

Everything You Need to Know About Tyler Herro

From studying the NBA’s best shooters like Klay Thompson to his infamous braids, here’s everything you need to know about Tyler Herro.

Aaron C. Mansfield2207 days ago

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