Tyla Wears Schutz’s Ulla Leather Bootie for Bratz Doll Signing Event in New York

Tyla commemorated the release of her sophomore album, A*Pop, with a special Bratz doll signing event in New York, and she opted to rock a key Schutz piece for the occasion. As seen in photos from Friday’s FAO Schwarz event (July 24), centered on the newly unveiled Tyla x Bratz doll, the two-time Grammy winner completed her look with a pair of the Alexandre Birman-founded luxury brand’s Ulla Leather Bootie in Brown Pecan.

The Ulla Leather Bootie in Pecan Brown runs for $298. It’s also available in Almond Wood, Black, and Dried Olive for the slightly lower price of $258.

As for A*Pop, featuring Zara Larsson and more, the album is out now. Listen here.