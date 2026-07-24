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If you're sitting on DoAndroidsDance right now, we have to assume two things about you: You love dance music, and you have at least seen a meme on thekhrisd
This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.khrisd
Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men's Sping/Summer 2027 presentation created a spectacle with its beach-themed set design. Did the clothes also deliver?Aria Hughes
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo