Tim Dolla

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This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.
khrisd

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Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne - "Loyal (Dolla Remix)"

Do you listen to the radio? If you do, you should know that Chris Brown's "Loyal" is everywhere. Has been for a minute. The "these hoes ain't loyal" h

khrisd4417 days ago
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Music

Nicki Minaj - "Lookin' Ass N***a (Tim Dolla Remix)"

Being that I listen to hip-hop almost as much as I rock to dance music, one of the things I love about the club music scene is how quickly some shit t

khrisd4542 days ago
tim dolla on ep
Music

PREMIERE: Tim Dolla's "On" EP

You gotta love how this works. Moveltraxx is dropping #DMP6 on January 28, with featured material from Feadz, Big Dope P, DJ Earl, and Tim Dolla, so w

khrisd4576 days ago
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Music

"Sharkeisha, No!"

While PIX 11 might have you believe that Sharkeisha started some kind of trend of uploading videos of people getting mollywhopped to the Internets, on

khrisd4612 days ago

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