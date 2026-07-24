Featured
From classic holiday episodes to new streaming specials, here are the Thanksgiving TV shows and movies you need to queue up this November.Marc Griffin
From thought-provoking docs to some seriously funny comedies, here are 10 Canadian Screen Award nominees you can watch right now on streaming services.Rick Mele
Pop Culture
'Atlanta' Fans Finally Learn What's Up With Van In Season 3 Finale, Writer Stefani Robinson Breaks Down Her Story
Complex caught up with ‘Atlanta’ writer and executive producer Stefani Robinson to break down what was happening with Vanessa in the Season 3 finale "Tarrare."Karla Rodriguez
Now that the season finale has aired, we revisited Abbott’s first season and carefully selected the best and funniest scenes from each one of the 13 episodesKarla Rodriguez