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Swizz Beatz and Timbaland
Music

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Settle Lawsuit With Triller Over ‘Verzuz’ Acquisition Payments

The 'Verzuz' co-founders sued the video-sharing platform back in August, claiming it failed to pay make multiple payments under the acquisition deal.

Joshua Espinoza1402 days ago
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland going to court
Music

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland File $28 Million Lawsuit Against Triller Over ‘Verzuz’ Acquisition Payments (UPDATE)

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are taking Triller to court for $28 million. The hip-hop titans made a deal in early 2021 for the company to acquire 'Verzuz.'

Zach Dionne1438 days ago
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in Miami
Music

'Verzuz' Reveals Schedule for Spring-Summer 2022, Including First-Ever Label Matchup and Cypress Hill vs. Onyx

'Verzuz' has revealed its schedule for March through August, and announced that its first-ever label matchup will take place later this summer in July.

tara mahadevan1584 days ago
swizz beatz
Music

Swizz Beatz Frustrated With Artists Arriving Drunk and Late to 'Verzuz' Battles

Swizz Beatz hit the comment section of the official 'Verzuz' Instagram account Thursday night to sound off about artists arriving drunk and late to the battles.

Brad Callas1694 days ago
DJ Paul attends the OK! 2015 Pre GRAMMY Party.
Music

DJ Paul Seemingly Teases 'Verzuz' Battle Between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

DJ Paul posted a screenshot of a Zoom convo between himself, Krayzie Bone, and Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz with the caption, "What are we discussing?"

Jose Martinez1804 days ago
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Triller
Music

Triller Searching for First Resident DJ for ‘Verzuz’ and Other Events, Comes With $1 Million Salary

Complex can exclusively reveal the gig will be decided by none other than a 'Verzuz' battle, where fans at home can pick who they feel deserves the spot.

Brenton Blanchet1838 days ago
Verzuz
Music

Apple Reportedly Tried to Purchase 'Verzuz' Battle Series

Sources say the tech giant tried to purchase the live battle series before it was acquired by Triller. Apple and 'Verzuz' representatives have yet to confirm.

Joshua Espinoza1884 days ago
verzuz-swv-xscape
Music

SWV and Xscape Are Officially Set to Do a 'Verzuz' Battle

The newest 'Verzuz' battle has been announced. R&B groups SWV and Xscape will face off in the popular series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Abel Shifferaw1949 days ago
Photo of Isley Brothers
Music

The Isley Brothers Will Square Off Against Earth, Wind & Fire in Next Verzuz Battle (UPDATE)

'Verzuz' has the Easter Holiday covered as well as the de facto celebration of 4/20. For this occasion, Verzuz created a “How High Special” with Red and Meth.

Xavier Hamilton1952 days ago
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz
Music

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Respond to Michael Rainey Jr. Saying They’re ‘Sellouts’ for ‘Verzuz’ Acquisition

Following Triller’s acquisition of the wildly popular 'Verzuz' series, 'Power' actor Michael Rainey Jr. went on to call Swizz Beatz and Timbaland “sellouts.”

Joe Price1963 days ago
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swizz
Music

'Verzuz' Acquired by Triller, Making Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Brand Visionaries

The deal also makes 43 artists shareholders and partners in Triller Network including DMX, 2 Chainz, Hit-Boy, Gucci Mane, Erykah Badu, and more.

Trace William Cowen1964 days ago
tysonvsjones
Sports

Stream the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Press Conference

Ahead of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Nov. 28, the two fighters meet for a press conference moderated by Ariel Helwani.

Joe Price2095 days ago
tyson
Sports

Mike Tyson Set to Fight Roy Jones Jr., Launches 'Legends Only League' (UPDATE)

Mike Tyson will be making his long-awaited return to the ring in an 8-round exhibition fight against fellow former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr.

Jordan Rose2193 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Video for "Captain Hook,” Song Gets Its Own Dance Challenge

"Captain Hook" is one of the standout tracks on Megan's new project 'Suga.'

Xavier Hamilton2328 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Music

Here's a New App That Helps You Make Your Very Own Music Videos

This new app lets you edit your very own music video.

jessielmorris4015 days ago

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