Reeves and 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski said they will dedicate 'John Wick 4' to the late actor. Reddick died a week before the film's U.S. premiere.Joshua Espinoza
Featured
The pioneering Memphis artist was reported to have died over the weekend at the age of 43. Numerous collaborators and admirers have since paid their respects.Trace William Cowen
Music
Coolio Mourned by Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, LL Cool J, and Many More Fans and Friends
Members of the hip-hop community and beyond—including collaborators, co-stars, friends, and fans—are remembering Coolio, who died at the age of 59.Jose Martinez
Music
PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, and Many More Following Fatal Shooting
PnB Rock was senselessly shot and killed in L.A., and tributes and remembrances are coming in from Drake, Quavo, Juicy J, Nicki Minaj, and many more.Jose Martinez