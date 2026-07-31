OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Reaches Plea Deal in Fatal Stabbing of Boyfriend

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, 29, who also went by the moniker Courtney Tailor, has reached a plea deal in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli.

As reported by TMZ, Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, has confirmed that she reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the murder of Obumseli, with whom she was living at a luxury apartment complex in Miami. The details of the plea deal have not been made publicly available, but she was facing a maximum sentence of life in prison for murder. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 10 to officially change her plea.

Prosecutors in the case said that 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli died from a stab wound to his chest, piercing a major artery, in April 2022. Following a four-month investigation, she was arrested in Hawaii and extradited to Florida, where she pleaded not guilty and claimed she threw a knife at her boyfriend in self-defense. The Miami-Dade medical examiner said that her story was inconsistent with his fatal wounds.

Before a plea deal was reached on Friday (July 31), Clenney’s attorneys claimed they had text messages that helped prove the relationship was toxic, and he had been physically abusive to her during their time together. Her defense team also wanted to introduce an arrest warrant for alleged animal cruelty as evidence.

Her father, Kim Clenney, testified that he didn’t know she produced content for OnlyFans, which allegedly earned her $3 million, and that the relationship with her Obumseli was “very toxic.” He said that Obumseli “wasn’t treating her correctly” during their relationship. Her parents were arrested and accused of evidence tampering in connection with the case in 2024, but a judge ruled that privileged communications were improperly obtained, and the charges were dismissed.