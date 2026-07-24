Tay-K Wins Temporary Pause in His Murder Case Appeal

Tay-K has scored a small but important victory in the appeal of his conviction in a San Antonio murder case, for which he was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

The 26-year-old rapper (real name Taymor McIntyre) had asked last month that his appeal be paused temporarily so the court that originally tried him can share in writing their thinking about a key issue in the case. On Thursday (July 23), he got the delay he was asking for.

Tay-K’s attorney took issue with a search warrant issued for an iPhone that law enforcement found inside a car that they believed was associated with the murder of photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar. During his original trial, the rapper tried unsuccessfully to suppress the results of the search, with the court ruling that authorities did in fact have probable cause to obtain it.

Tay-K requested that the trial court "make written findings of fact and conclusions of law" laying out the reasoning for their decision, in order to figure out how to discuss the search warrant during his appeal.

On Thursday, Texas' Fourth Court of Appeals agreed, giving the trial court 10 days to issue its findings and conclusions. Once that's done, Tay-K’s appeal will be restarted. The next step is for the rapper to file a brief laying out his arguments. A due date for that will be set when the case is restarted.