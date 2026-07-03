Latest Stories
Yella Beezy Murder Trial Prosecutors Seek to Use Lyrics as Evidence
The Dallas rapper's songs could be used as evidence in his trial for the 2020 death of Mo3.
Lil Durk Is Now Fighting Racketeering Charges in His Murder-for-Hire Case. Here's Why.
Just weeks before Durk's murder-for-hire trial was supposed to start, prosecutors added racketeering to the mix. Here's how it happened, and what it means.
DJ Quik Says His Incarcerated Son 'Made a Mistake' in 2022 Shooting
The West Coast rapper-producer said his incarcerated son, David Marvin Blake Jr., is "holding his head up" after being convicted of murder.
D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutor Says Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Doing 'As Well As Possible'
Prosecutor Beth Silverman gave a brief update on the family of the slain 14-year-old.
Lil Durk Files Motion to Sever New Racketeering Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case
Durk wants to separate out his new charges from his old ones.
Lil Durk’s Co-Defendants File Motion to Sever Ties From Rapper In Murder-for-Hire Case
OTF members Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey have renewed their motion to sever from Durk's murder-for-hire case.
Cardi B Calls 35-Year Sentence in Karmelo Anthony Murder Case ‘Excessive’: ‘This Is America'
The rapper also explained what lessons she took from the case and how she will explain it to her sons.
17-Year-Old Who Fatally Stabbed High School Track Athlete at Track Meet Charged With Murder
The suspect's family has raised over $600,000 for his legal defense fund.
Mark Fuhrman, LAPD Detective in O.J. Simpson Trial, Dies at 74
He played a central role in one of the most closely watched murder trials in U.S. history before later facing scrutiny over his use of racial slurs.
Julio Foolio Murder Jury Recommends Life in Prison for All Four Killers
The jury rejected the death penalty, but the final decision is still up to a judge.