Murder Trial

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Yella Beezy.
Music

Yella Beezy Murder Trial Prosecutors Seek to Use Lyrics as Evidence

The Dallas rapper's songs could be used as evidence in his trial for the 2020 death of Mo3.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 hours ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Lil Durk Is Now Fighting Racketeering Charges in His Murder-for-Hire Case. Here's Why.

Just weeks before Durk's murder-for-hire trial was supposed to start, prosecutors added racketeering to the mix. Here's how it happened, and what it means.

Shawn Setaro5 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: DJ Quik performs onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

DJ Quik Says His Incarcerated Son 'Made a Mistake' in 2022 Shooting

The West Coast rapper-producer said his incarcerated son, David Marvin Blake Jr., is "holding his head up" after being convicted of murder.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
A large photograph of a Celeste Rivas Hernandez with curly hair and a cross necklace is held by people in formal attire.
Pop Culture

D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutor Says Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Doing 'As Well As Possible'

Prosecutor Beth Silverman gave a brief update on the family of the slain 14-year-old.

Alex Ocho11 days ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Lil Durk Files Motion to Sever New Racketeering Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case

Durk wants to separate out his new charges from his old ones.

Shawn Setaro18 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Lil Durk performs during Morehouse & Spelman College Homecoming 2023 at Morehouse College on October 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Lil Durk’s Co-Defendants File Motion to Sever Ties From Rapper In Murder-for-Hire Case

OTF members Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey have renewed their motion to sever from Durk's murder-for-hire case.

Jaelani Turner-Williams35 days ago
Cardi B performs in a sparkling red outfit with dramatic lighting and a confident pose on stage.
Pop Culture

Cardi B Calls 35-Year Sentence in Karmelo Anthony Murder Case ‘Excessive’: ‘This Is America'

The rapper also explained what lessons she took from the case and how she will explain it to her sons.

Alex Ocho38 days ago
Karmelo Anthony
Life

17-Year-Old Who Fatally Stabbed High School Track Athlete at Track Meet Charged With Murder

The suspect's family has raised over $600,000 for his legal defense fund.

tara mahadevan47 days ago
Former Los Angeles police Detective Mark Fuhrman, in a suit and tie, appears in a courtroom setting circa 1995.
Pop Culture

Mark Fuhrman, LAPD Detective in O.J. Simpson Trial, Dies at 74

He played a central role in one of the most closely watched murder trials in U.S. history before later facing scrutiny over his use of racial slurs.

Alex Ocho61 days ago
Julio Foolio with unique, tall dreadlocks wearing a teal shirt, smiling and making hand gestures in a room with an exit sign.
Music

Julio Foolio Murder Jury Recommends Life in Prison for All Four Killers

The jury rejected the death penalty, but the final decision is still up to a judge.

Mark Elibert64 days ago
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