Tremaine Emory

Tremaine Emory is a fashion designer, creative director, and cultural consultant most known for founding the brand Denim Tears. Based in New York, he weaves art, music, and cultural storytelling about the African diaspora into his designs, often highlighting social and historical narratives that challenge mainstream perspectives. Collectors prioritize Emory’s capsule collections for their unique blend of archival references and contemporary graphics like the Cotton Wreath, which has became a defining symbol of contemporary streetwear. His work resonates deeply within communities seeking fashion that doubles as social commentary, attracting style insiders who appreciate the intentional storytelling embedded in each piece.

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Lauryn Hill x Denim Tears
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Lauryn Hill Stars in Denim Tears Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

The new collection is available on Friday at 11. a.m. ET.

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The newest iteration of the star-stacked conversation series is part of a new lineup of Complex shows.

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Style

Tremaine Emory Looks Back on Being Fired by Ye: 'For Years, I Was Asked to Come Back'

The Denim Tears founder and former Supreme creative director doesn't hold back in a new interview with Noah Callahan-Bever.

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10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Patta x Stüssy, House of Errors, and More

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Three young men showcase various streetwear looks. The first wears a hoodie and shorts, the second is in full camouflage gear, and the third sports oversized beige pants and a loose top
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The 12 Best Style Releases to Buy This Week: Stüssy, 424, Essentials, and More

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What Happened to Supreme After VF Corp. Bought the Company?

With reports of VF Corp. attempting to sell Supreme surfacing, we take a look back at the moments since the streetwear brand was acquired in 2020.

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Style

People Point Out Irony of Man in Denim Tears Hoodie Spewing Racism at Black Pro-Palestine Protesters

The incident occurred at a counterprotest in support of Jewish students at the UCLA campus on Sunday where a pro-Palestine encampment emerged.

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Style

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Mike DeStefano821 days ago
Two men in stylish streetwear, one wearing a cap with text, other in a patchwork jacket giving a peace sign
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Tremaine Emory Is Releasing an Arthur Jafa Collab After All. Here's How We Got Here

After being shelved during his tenure at Supreme, Tremaine Emory's Arthur Jafa collab is finally releasing through Denim Tears.

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Man in graphic hoodie making a playful gesture
Style

Tremaine Emory Is Releasing 'Systemic Racism Controls America' Collab With Arthur Jafa

One image shows a Supreme-satirizing hoodie emblazoned with the statement "Systemic racism controls America."

Trace William Cowen823 days ago
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Converse Didn’t Want Denim Tears to Do a Watermelon Sneaker

In an interview with Rick Rubin, designer Tremaine Emory explained why the project never materialized.

Victor Deng850 days ago
Two models showcasing layered fashion; left with multiple jackets, right in a striped sweater and red pants
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Denim Tears Selling Chicken Bone Necklace for $700, Watermelon Watercolor Sweatsuit Set

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