Best Style Releases: Denim Tears, Akimbo Club Hoodies, and More

From the latest Denim Tears capsule to new colorways of Akimbo Club's Perfect Hoodie, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mar 13, 2024

Whether your are someone who appreciates clothing that tells a story or are just looking for the perfect garment that will live in your closet for years, this week has some drops for you that are worth paying attention to.

Tremaine Emory's Denim Tears has released the first few designs from its Spring/Summer 2024 collection titled "Kiss My Grits," Akimbo Club is releasing seven new colors of its popular Perfect Hoodie, Bricks & Wood's Japanese selvedge denim make its debut, Crenshaw Skate Club has designed a collab with Los Angeles institution Randy's Donuts, and more.

Get all of the details for this week's best drop below.

Akimbo Club

Denim Tears 'Kiss My Grits'

Crenshaw Skate Club x Randy's Donuts

Via Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: March 16
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $38-$55

Crenshaw Skate Club's latest collaboration celebrates iconic Los Angeles business, Randy's Donuts. Four graphic T-shirts and skate decks showcase the recognizable architecture of Randy's alongside CSC's signature skate characters. 

Uniqlo U

Via Uniqlo

Release Date: March 14
Where to Buy It: Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com
Price: $19.90-$129.90

If you're in search of some affordable essentials for the spring and summer weather, look no further than Uniqlo U's latest collection. Designer Christophe Lemaire once again delivers with items like nylon utility jackets, knit polos, wide-fit chinos, lightweight collared shirts, and new colors of the popular AIRism T-shirts.

Slam Jam x Umbro

Via Slam Jam

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: slamjam.com and Slam Jam stores
Price: $17-$338

Slam Jam has linked up with Umbro once again for a new "Penalty Culture" collection. Umbro's classic sportswear has been recontextualized for contemporary lifestyle wear. Pieces include a white and red jersey inspired by England's 2006 kits, black and grey tracksuits, hoodies with built-in balaclavas, and relaxed fit jeans with images of shin guards lasered onto the lower leg. 

Frederick Scott

Paratodo

Bricks & Wood Extra Denim

Marathon Clothing Super Mall Hoodie

Snow Peak Gore-Tex

Via Snow Peak

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: snowpeak.com
Price: $89.95-$499.95

Snow Peak released its first Gore-Tex collection. Jackets, pants, and caps are all made using the water-resistant material. Each item is available in earth tones like olive green and tan, as well as classic black options. 

Noah

Via Noah

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Noah flagship store and noahny.com
Price: $88-$598

Noah's latest release from its Spring/Summer 2024 range includes a sack jacket and double-pleated trousers made of custom linen madras sourced in Italy, jeans made of Japanese selvedge denim, pigment-dyed shaker knit sweaters, zip flannels, and more. There is also a collaboration with British brand Lavenham highlighted by a diamond-quilted Denham jacket covered in a colorful all-over print. 

C.P. Company x Kiko Kostadinov

Person in outdoor clothing stands on a tree trunk, face obscured by a hood, amidst greenery
Via C.P. Company

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: cpcompany.com and C.P. Company flagships in Milan and London
Price: $485-$1,200

Kiko Kostadinov has collaborated with C.P. Company on a three-piece capsule. A modular hooded jacket and paneled cargo pants are made of grey Flatt Nylon. The front insert of the jacket can be removed and converted into a zipped bag. A Flash Green hoodie with wavy Flatt Nylon panels rounds out the collab. 

