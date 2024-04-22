Tremaine Emory Brings Arthur Jafa Collab to Denim Tears Following Supreme Exit

As fans will recall, Emory left his role as creative director at Supreme last August, with the reason for his surprise exit not initially disclosed. Later, however, Emory said he left the brand "because of systemic racial issues the company has from the treatment of the Arthur Jafa collab to the makeup of the design studio that has less than 10 percent minorities."

In a subsequent interview on Touré's podcast, Emory elaborated further on his experience, including more info on how he says the would-be Supreme collaboration with Jafa was mishandled.

More recently, Emory opened up about his final conversation with the late Virgil Abloh, whose death was a key part of his inspiration in taking the role at Supreme.

"I should have just been, like, 'Guys, I'll talk to you in a month. One of my best friends just died,'" Emory said on an episode of Business of HYPE in March.