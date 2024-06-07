10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Patta x Stüssy, House of Errors, and More

Patta x Stüssy boxing shorts, a linen shirt from House of Errors, and more are featured in this week's roundup.

Jun 07, 2024
Via Complex/House of Errors

There are literally hundreds of brands dropping new product every single week. It can be hard to keep up with everything. And even after you find out one of your favorite brands is dropping something, there's no guarantee that you'll have all the time needed to comb through an entire collection until you find your favorite piece. 


We tried to do a bit of the hard work for you. We took a look at some of the best drops throughout the past week and selected 10 of our favorite items we think are worth adding to your closet. This week, that includes boxing shorts from Patta and Stüssy, a linen shirt from House of Errors, and some new Salomons from MM6. 


Take a closer look at all of the picks below. 

Via Complex/House of Errors

Patta x Stüssy Boxing Shorts

Via Complex

Release Date: June 7
Where to Buy It: stussy.com, patta.nl, Patta stores, and Stüssy stores
Price: TBD

There are a ton of great pieces from Patta's upcoming collab with Stüssy. The knit sweater and denim set are formidable choices, but if we had to pick one, we're going with these boxing shorts. You can never have too many shorts for the summertime. If you're looking for something different from the usual mesh shorts that makes a bit more of a statement, thanks to ample embroidery, these are for you. Toss them on with a white tee and you're good to go. 

House of Errors Chain-Quilt Linen Cuban Shirt 'Sahara'

Via House of Errors

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: houseoferrors.org
Price: $330

House of Errors has attracted shoppers with its intricate puffer vests and knit soccer jerseys, but one of its latest drops is a bit more calm. The brand has offered its take on the classic linen shirt just in time for summer. There are a few colorways available, but nothing is as versatile as this tan option. But you know House of Errors still had to come correct with the detaiks. The brand's all-seeing eye logo that has been chain stitched into the back is the perfect finishing touch. This will easily stay in the rotation for months. 

Palace x Reebok Shorts

Via Palace

Release Date: June 7
Where to Buy It: palaceskateboards.com and Palace stores
Price: TBD

The temperatures are climbing, which means shorts are usually front of mind when we're thinking about what to add to our wardrobes. This grey pair from Palace and Reebok's latest collab doesn't do anything super interesting. A co-branded Vector logo on the left leg is the only thing visually setting them apart from every other pair of sweat shorts in the world. But that's sort of why we like them. These are perfect for the early morning dog walk or impromptu run to the corner store when you just want to keep it cozy. 

Shaun Crawford x Bodega Rat Tee

Via Bodega

Release Date: June 7
Where to Buy It: Bodega stores and bdgastore.com
Price: $60

Shaun Crawford is an artist who has worked with brands like Clarks and Arc'teryx. He frequently designs graphics for Supreme. For his latest collaboration, he tapped in with Bodega for a small capsule collection. The more calm T-shirts featuring an original illustration of a cat holding a tongue (get it?) are also solid, but our eyes kept being drawn to the tie-dye T-shirt. We love keeping a tie-dye T-shirt in our summer rotation. Not only does this particular one use unconventional colors like brown and tan, there's even a rat made of clay smoking a blunt on the front and back of it that looks fresh out of an R-rated Wallace and Gromit. Admittedly, the graphic is a bit out there, but there's nothing wrong with keeping some fun pieces in your dresser. It can't always be solid colors and no logos. What's the fun in that?

TwoJeys x Zara Leather Jacket

Via Zara

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Select Zara stores and zara.com
Price: $299

Men's jewelry brand TwoJeys has worked with Zara on a collection of clothing that offers a modern approach to classic Americana. Honestly, there's a few great items here. This faded green hoodie is an easy-to-wear staple piece. These cowboy boot-inspired mules are perfect if you aren't ready to take the full plunge and buy some legit boots but still want that classic western look. But this white leather jacket stands above everything else. You'll have to stash it until the fall, but it will be worth it. 

MM6 x Salomon X-Alp 'Almond/Black'

Via MM6

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: maisonmargiela.com, salomon.com, and other select retailers
Price: $375

Salomon and MM6 have reconnected for another collab this week. While we still want to get our hands on this Cross Hike from 2022, this pair is certainly more wearable. MM6 kept its tweaks to the low-top hiker minimal by simply stamping its signature numeric logo on the tongue. These could easily become an everyday sneaker in the summertime because they can be dressed up for a dinner outfit or down to hit the trails. That type of versatility helps justify the $375 price tag. 

Denim Tears Rhinestone Cotton Wreath Zip-Up Hoodie

Via Denim Tears

Release Date: June 7
Where to Buy It: African Diaspora Goods and denimtears.com
Price: $450

If you're still in search of some Cotton Wreath pieces or have been influenced by streetwear's current obsession with rhinestones, this might be the time to finally pull the trigger on something. Denim Tears is dropping off some new colors of its rhinestone Cotton Wreath items. You can never go wrong with a black zip-up hoodie. Even though some people have grown tired of Denim Tears' signature motif, these will likely sell out quickly. If you want one, be prepared. 

Blackstock & Weber x 47 Brand 'Opening Day Cap'

Via Blackstock & Weber

Release Date: June 7
Where to Buy It: blackstockandweber.com and the 242 Mulberry flagship store
Price: $65

If you're looking for a new Yankees cap for everyday wear, Blackstock & Weber has got you covered. To celebrate its new flagship store, 242 Mulberry, the brand partnered with 47 Brand to create the Opening Day Cap. The burgundy colorway represents the store's awning. There is also a special side patch marking the location. These are made out of nylon instead of the classic wool or polyester blend that most hats are, which means you'll be just a bit cooler this summer when you toss this one on. There's also a Mets version if you'd prefer supporting New York City's other MLB team. 

Levi's x Starter Jacket 'Raiders'

Via Levi's

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Levi's stores and levi.com
Price: $188

A Levi's trucker and Starter satin are two of the most iconic jackets of all time. For this collaboration, the two are fused together. The silhouette of a Levi's Type III has been made out of satin and given signature details of a Starter jacket like striped cuffs and official team logo patches. Unfortunately, no Philadelphia teams are represented with this 12-team drop, so if we had to pick one we'd stick to a classic Raiders jacket. Other styles were made for the Knicks, 49ers, Lakers, Mets, Yankees, Cowboys, Warriors, Bulls, San Francisco Giants, Dodgers, and Celtics. 

HHV X Universal Works Kyoto Work Shirt

Via Universal Works

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: universalworks.co.uk
Price: $211

Universal Works partnered up with Berlin-based boutique HHV for a new spin on its Kyoto Work Jacket, which takes cues from traditional Japanese workwear. This particular variation chops off the sleeves to create a shirt perfect for the warmer weather ahead. Additional details that set it apart include a collaborative patch on the front and various floral embroideries across the front and back.

