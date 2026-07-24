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Elliot Page smiling, wearing a dark pinstripe suit with a white shirt, against a neutral background.
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Debuts Jacked Physique in Shirtless Boxing Video

The 39-year-old actor's latest post arrives as he prepares for a new role.

Alex Ocho24 days ago
Andy Cohen is Calling for a Transgender 'Real Housewife' to be Cast
Pop Culture

Andy Cohen Reveals How a Transgender 'Real Housewife' Could Finally Join the Cast

Inside Cohen’s take on how a trans woman could join Bravo’s biggest franchise — but only if the friendships, drama and storylines are 100% real.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Zaya Wade Says It's 'Hard' Being Away from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade While at College
Sports

Zaya Wade Says She Misses Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade While at College

The 18-year-old opens up about missing home, building confidence on campus, and how Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are guiding her from afar.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
A marquee at Madison Square Garden advertising an Andrea Bocelli concert, with bright digital displays.
Sports

Madison Square Garden Owner Uses Surveillance to Spy on People: New Investigative Report

James Dolan, the executive chairman of MSG Entertainment, has installed facial-recognition and biometric-monitoring systems at MSG.

tara mahadevan99 days ago
Caitlin Jenner Sues Deceased Friend Sophia Hutchins for $465K
Pop Culture

Caitlyn Jenner Recoups $439K From Late Friend Sophia Hutchins’ Estate

The filing outlines more than $439K in expenses Jenner says Hutchins never repaid, including credit card charges and legal fees.

Bernadette Giacomazzo109 days ago
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Ashley St. Clair speaking on TV and Elon Musk, looking thoughtful, with hands clasped.
Life

Ashley St. Clair Responds to Elon Musk Claiming He’s Going to Take Custody of Their Son

Musk said he would take custody of their child because she expressed support for the trans community.

Joe Price191 days ago
Rihanna and Vivian Wilson
Music

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter for New Savage X Fenty Campaign

Rihanna tapped Vivian Wilson, Musk's daughter, for Savage X Fenty's new campaign.

tara mahadevan198 days ago
D.L. Hughley and Nicki Minaj
Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Says Nicki Minaj is 'Virtually Everything' Charlie Kirk Was 'Against'

Hughley addressed Minaj's recent appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

tara mahadevan211 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle looks on during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Calls It 'Easier' to Perform In Saudi Arabia: 'Transgender Jokes Went Over Very Well'

The stand-up comedian "doesn't feel guilty at all" for performing in the Middle Eastern country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams217 days ago
D.L. Hughley in a hat and denim jacket holding a microphone; Nicki Minaj with pink hair in a black and gold outfit on stage.
Music

D.L. Hughley Slams Nicki Minaj After Gavin Newsom Tweet, Says She Should Worry About Chris Hansen

The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper recently criticized the California governor for his stance on transgender children.

Alex Ocho222 days ago
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First Trans Cheerleader for Carolina Panthers Claims She Was Fired Following Trump Re-Election
Sports

First Trans Cheerleader for Carolina Panthers Claims She Was Fired Following Trump Re-Election

Justine Lindsay says she's 'not throwing shade' at the NFL or the team, but rather, she's just explaining what happened.

Bernadette Giacomazzo248 days ago
Girlalala
Pop Culture

TikTok Star Girlalala's Boyfriend Arrested for Her Murder

JT reportedly donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe for Girlalala’s funeral expenses.

tara mahadevan249 days ago
Vivian Wilson.
Style

Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Turns Pageant Queen During Trans Rights NYFW Show

The transgender model was crowned "Miss South Carolina" in the Alexis Bittar runway presentation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams315 days ago
Pedro Pascal and J.K. Rowling
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal Calls Out J.K. Rowling Again for Anti-Trans Views: ‘Bullies Make Me F*cking Sick’

He also wondered whether what he did was actually helping the trans community.

Trey Alston396 days ago
Dylan O'Brien at the Sundance Film Festival 2025, wearing a dark coat and shirt, standing against a light blue backdrop.
Pop Culture

Dylan O'Brien Called Out By His Trans Sibling Who Says They Haven't Spoken in 'Over a Year'

Dylan O’Brien’s sibling Julz O’Brien said they aren't close despite their actor brother's public statements.

Mark Elibert447 days ago
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(L) Robert De Niro attends "The Alto Knights" European Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on March 13, 2025 in London, England. (R) Airyn De Niro on Instagram.
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro on Supporting His Trans Daughter Airyn: 'I Don't Know What the Big Deal Is'

"I love and support Airyn as my daughter," the actor said.

Jaelani Turner-Williams450 days ago
L: Airyn De Niro. R: Robert De Niro takes part in SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of "The Alto Knights" hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on March 17, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro's Trans Daughter Airyn On 'Stepping Into New Identity'

De Niro's 29-year-old daughter, Airyn De Niro, began hormone therapy in 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams452 days ago
Pedro Pascal and J.K. Rowling
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal Responds to J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Remarks: ‘Heinous Loser Behavior’

The 'Harry Potter' author received backlash after celebrating a UK Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of "woman" is based on biological sex.

Joshua Espinoza457 days ago

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