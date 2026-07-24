Featured
There is no limit of LGBTQ+ small businesses to support in Canada this Pride Month. Here are 10 of our favourite queer-owned shops, bars, restos, and more.Sydney Brasil
Bilal Baig is making history with the CBC series Sort Of as they become the first South Asian, queer Muslim actor to star in a Canadian prime-time TV series.Marriska Fernandes
Life
16-Year-Old Trans High School Student Stella Keating Commended for Equality Act Testimony to Congress
Stella Keating, a 16-year-old student from Washington, spoke confidently about the need for the protections-expanding Equality Act to be put into motion.Trace William Cowen
Ahead of her sold-out show at POP Montreal, the Polaris-shortlisted trans rapper speaks about how the metal community has embraced her but Quebec won't.Erik Leijon