J.K. Rowling Says She Would 'Happily' Go to Prison for Her Anti-Trans Views

J.K. Rowling didn’t mince her words when tweeting about her anti-trans views.
The Harry Potter author took to X on Oct. 17, writing “No” alongside an image that read, “Repeat after us: Trans women are women.”
One of her followers then urged others to “vote” for the U.K.’s Labour Party, which is aiming to include transphobic abuse under hate crime legislation. Such an offense can end lead to up to two years in prison, per Entertainment Weekly.
Rowling continued to spew bigoted vitriol, writing, “I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It'll be more fun than I've ever had on a red carpet.”
She then made a joke about “hoping” to work in the library, adding that she “could do ok in the kitchens.”
The 58-year-old has been making transphobic comments for years, beginning in 2017 when she liked a tweet denouncing the trans rights movement. Rowling later came under fire in 2019 for defending a woman who was fired for transphobic tweets.
That wasn’t the end of it. In 2020, she responded to an opinion editorial article discussing a "more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”
"‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people," Rowling wrote in a quote-tweet. "Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"
Her message prompted Daniel Radcliffe to speak up.
"Transgender women are women," he penned in his response, posted to the Trevor Project's website. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either [Rowling] or I.”
Radcliffe continued, "To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you."
Regardless of her viewpoint, Rowling is serving as an executive producer for HBO Max's upcoming Harry Potter series.