J.K. Rowling Says She Would 'Happily' Go to Prison for Her Anti-Trans Views

One of her followers then urged others to “vote” for the U.K.’s Labour Party, which is aiming to include transphobic abuse under hate crime legislation. Such an offense can end lead to up to two years in prison, per Entertainment Weekly.

Rowling continued to spew bigoted vitriol, writing, “I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It'll be more fun than I've ever had on a red carpet.”