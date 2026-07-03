90s Toys

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Latest Stories

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Hello Kitty and Friends Happy Meal
Pop Culture

McDonald’s Just Dropped a Happy Meal Collab Straight Out of the ’90s

It's a dream come true for 90s kids and those who love Happy Meal toys.

Lucille Barilla341 days ago
: The movie "Clueless", written and directed by Amy Heckerling. Seen here from left, Stacey Dash (as Dionne Davenport), and Alicia Silverstone (as Cher Horowitz).
Pop Culture

Barbie and Bratz Celebrate 'Clueless' 30th Anniversary With New Doll Lines

Two iconic brands, one cult classic.

Sienna Dubois 371 days ago

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