21 Savage’s Leading by Example Foundation Partners With Atlanta YMCA for Holiday Toy Drive

21 Savage is celebrating Christmas by giving back to the community.

The Atlanta-raised rapper and his Leading By Example foundation partnered with the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Atlanta, Georgia for the fifth year in a row, leading a holiday toy drive that gifted 75 local children presents and meals for the Christmas season.

21's mother Heather Joseph accepted a Community Impact Award on behalf of her son and his foundation for their "commitment to enriching the lives of children." In attendance were 21's manager Justin “Meezy” Williams and State Representative Billy Mitchell.

Earlier this month, 21 Savage was honored with the 2023 Carry the Torch Award for his humanitarian work in the city.

The Her Loss rapper accepted the award, which was presented by by Epic Records' Sylvia Rhone and Ezekiel Lewis at the Young Democrats of Atlanta event for his work in advocacy for education, financial literacy, and immigration reform. Previous recipients include civil rights activist Ambassador Andrew Young.

"I'm honored to receive this year's Carry the Torch Award," 21 said. "I want the kids to feel empowered and I hope I can be that inspiration for them. I didn't grow up with much, and I paved my own path. I'm glad to be able to give back with my platform, especially with my financial literacy program. I hope I can lead by to the next generation."