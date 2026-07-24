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U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks in uniform sits in front of a flag, looking serious.
Life

Trump Border Patrol Head Quits Amid Allegations He Solicited Sex Workers Overseas

Mike Banks stepped down abruptly Thursday after explosive allegations resurfaced about his time at CBP.

Alex Ocho72 days ago
Two sharks swimming underwater over a sandy ocean floor, surrounded by sparse aquatic plants.
Life

Sharks Found With 'Detectable Levels' of Cocaine in Bahamas, Researchers Say

This isn't the first time researchers have expressed concern over cocaine-exposed sharks.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
Military personnel conducting a checkpoint on a road with traffic cones and vehicles, including two pickup trucks.
Life

U.S. Tourists in Puerto Vallarta Told to Shelter ‘Until Further Notice’ Amid Cartel Violence

Violence erupted following reports that the druglord known as "El Mencho" was killed, inciting cartel retaliation and travel disruptions.

Complex Staff153 days ago
Bad Bunny in a white outfit holding a Puerto Rican flag, standing in front of greenery and a bar with colorful lights.
Music

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Leads to 245% Rise in Searches for Flights to Puerto Rico

New data shows flight searches to Puerto Rico surged dramatically in the days after his halftime performance.

Alex Ocho160 days ago
Two people with suitcases and a green bag on a sidewalk, preparing to travel.
Life

Male Tourist Ridiculed After Video Shows Him Fail to Defend Female Partner in Attack by Mugger

A viral video shows a man hiding behind the wall as his female companion fights off an attack.

Helen Storms226 days ago
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View from an airplane window showing a wing, with text overlay: "landing in Tunis instead of Nice" and a plane emoji.
Life

TikTokers Document Their 'Spiral' After Accidental Flight to Tunisia Instead of Nice, France

"The whole plane witnessed our spiral," TikToker Brittney Dzialo said of the mishap.

Trace William Cowen319 days ago
Young American representatives visit Mutianyu section of the Great Wall.
Life

China Aims to Boost Tourism Amid Trade War with New VAT Refund Policy

The move comes as the Trump administration doubles down on tariffs.

Joe Price443 days ago
The image shows the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, with a crowd of people and a tree in the foreground.
Life

American Tourist Impales Himself Trying to Climb Colosseum Railing in Rome

The man reportedly suffered a pierced spine and needed 80 stitches.

Joe Price446 days ago
A person peeks out of a brownstone door on the left, while a group of people stand on the sidewalk on the right, dressed warmly.
Pop Culture

'Sex and The City' Apartment Owner Snaps at Tourists: 'It's Not Carrie's, It's Mine'

The homeowner, who brought the infamous brownstone property in 1984, will soon install a gate to prevent tourists from trespassing.

Alex Ocho492 days ago
Life

Woman Dead After Double-Decker Ferry Sinks in Bahamas

The vessel was carrying over 100 passengers at the time of the incident.

Jose Martinez983 days ago
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Photo of yachts at a harbor
Life

Tourists Drive Minivan Into Hawaii Harbor After Following GPS Directions

Two tourists drove their minivan into a boat harbor in Hawaii after their GPS directed them to do so. They had to be rescued by witnesses who were on the dock.

taramhdvn1178 days ago
city of regina lights at night
Life

Regina Rebrands Tourism Agency After ‘Show Us Your Regina’ Controversy

Just weeks after the city of Regina’s tourism department apologized for using offensive slogans in its marketing campaign, it will now revert to its old name

Louis Pavlakos1198 days ago
Niagara Falls Ontario side
Life

Niagara Falls Named the Biggest 'Tourist Trap' in Canada According to New Report

A new report from Casago, a vacation rental company, found Niagara Falls the biggest tourist trap in Canada as 475 reviews mentioning the phrase "tourist trap"

Louis Pavlakos1209 days ago
'The White Lotus' cast attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere.
Pop Culture

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Location Has Been Revealed

After spending the first two seasons at resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, 'The White Lotus' has reportedly found its Season 3 location.

Jose Martinez1216 days ago
This is an image of Mexico president
Life

Mexico's President Says Country Is 'Safer Than the United States' Amid Kidnappings

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador responds to recent kidnappings of Americans in Mexico, arguing his nation is "safer than the United States."

Starr Savoy1229 days ago
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A tourist snorkels in the waters outside Green Island, near the Great Barrier Reef.
Life

Couple Claims They Had to Swim to Shore After Honeymoon Snorkeling Tour Group Abandoned Them, Lawsuit Filed

While on honeymoon in Hawaii, a couple claims in their lawsuit that they were abandoned by a snorkeling tour group and forced to swim to shore.

Jose Martinez1237 days ago
Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 free airline tickets to bring travelers back to its city
Life

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets in 2023 to Combat Decline in Tourism

In an effort to boost tourism, Hong Kong's government announced plans to give away 500,000 free airline tickets this year to attract travelers back to the city

Brad Callas1260 days ago
Mexico Tourist Pyramid Beaten
Life

Video Shows Tourist Being Hit on the Head With Stick After Climbing Pyramid in Mexico

A Polish tourist was confronted by an angry mob of locals after he decided to climb Mexico's Chichén Itzá Pyramid, and one even beat him with a stick.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1271 days ago

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