Woman Dead After Double-Decker Ferry Sinks in Bahamas

A 75-year-old woman died after a double-decker ferry carrying more than 100 passengers sank in the Bahamas.
According to the Bahamas newspaper Tribune 242, the vessel was headed to Blue Lagoon Island on Tuesday morning when it started taking on water after encountering "rough seas" about 30 minutes into the trip. One of the passengers, Kelly Schissel, shared footage of the incident on TikTok, starting off with a clip showing everyone wearing life vests as they stood on one side of the clearly tilted vessel.
Schissel later delivered a detailed account on TikTok.
Several nearby people provided boats to assist in rescue efforts. Two passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the Colorado woman who was killed in the accident.