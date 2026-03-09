Chet Hanks Returns to U.S. After Being 'Literally Stuck' in Colombia for Days: What Happened?

Chet Hanks says he’s back in the States after being “literally stuck” in Colombia for days, thus truncating a predicament that one can only hope will swiftly serve as the basis for a potentially great metafictional comedy starring the Running Point actor. While we wait for someone to hop on that pitch, preferably while enlisting the writer of this very article, let’s take a closer look at Chet’s passport-fueled misadventure.

Date: Feb. 27 “So, y’all ready for a storytime?” Chet, son to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, said in an Instagram video shared on Feb. 27. “So I go to Puerto Rico last week for my homie Max's birthday, have a good time. Then I'm in Puerto Rico and we're all about to leave. I go, hmm, I'm only, you know, two [or] three hours away from Medellin. Why don't I go pull up on my homie Taylor who lives in Medellin? Fuck it. Yeah, sounds good, right? Well, check this out.”

According to Chet, he was traveling with his “Greek passport” at the time, only to be informed he would have to present a Green Card to secure his re-entry to the States. “The reason I didn't use my American passport is because it's about to expire, and sometimes they don't let you in the country, even if it hasn't expired, but it's about to expire,” he explained. “So I take my Greek passport. I'm supposed to leave today. I go to the airport to check in [for] my flight three hours early. This is an international flight. They tell me that if I'm using a foreign passport, I need a Green Card to get back into America. I don't have a Green Card because I'm an American citizen. I don't have my American passport with me.” Chet continued: “So I'm literally stuck in Colombia. I'm stuck in Medellin. Granted, there's worse places to be stuck, but I literally have no fucking idea what I'm going to do. And the only embassy to get this shit settled is in Bogotá. I don't want to go to Bogotá. So, yeah, free me. You know what I'm saying? Free me.”

Date: March 2 While stuck in Colombia, Chet decided to get candid about his personal path to sobriety, as well as the then-recent arrest of Shia LaBeouf in New Orleans. “Shia, bro, I love you. I love your work, I respect you, but just don't be a bitch, bro,” Chet said, in part.

Chet Hanks, still stuck, praises Colombia as “one of my favorite places in the world”

Date: March 7 In a short video shared several days after his sobriety and Shia chat, fans were given another confirmation that Chet was indeed still stuck in Colombia. In a short video, seen below, he praised the country as one of his “favorite places” on Earth. “Medellin, I love you always, all of Colombia,” the actor, who last year released an EP with Drew Arthur under the moniker Something Out West, said in Spanish. “I can’t wait to come back again.”

Chet Hanks calls being stuck in Colombia a “success,” says he made it back to the U.S.

Date: March 8 While the process of getting out of Colombia was ultimately deemed a “failure” by Chet, the actual experience of being stuck there was a “success” in his eyes.

The same day he shared the post above, Chet let fans know he had finally made his return to the United States, Miami to be specific. He did not immediately clarify, however, exactly how his circumstances had changed since first getting “stuck” outside the country.