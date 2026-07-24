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Despite lack of funding, development programs, and promotion women get compared to their male counterparts, it was Canada’s women who dominated the headlines.Oren Weisfeld
Music
The Weeknd Previews New Song, Video Was Set to Play in IMAX Before ‘Intense Strobe Lighting’ Became Issue (UPDATE)
The Weeknd's upcoming single "Take My Breath" was featured in a promo for the Tokyo Olympics. The artist also revealed when the track is dropping.Abel Shifferaw
In a tweet shared on Friday, Richardson appeared to ruffle a few feathers with a simple question regarding her absence at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Joe Price
The Toronto runner opens up about how he overcame failure to become one of Canada's most promising cross-country athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.Oren Weisfeld