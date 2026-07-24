Tokyo 2021

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Bill Maher
Pop Culture

Bill Maher Says Tokyo Olympics Are "Out-Woke-ing" The Oscars

In Real Time's return to HBO after a month-long break, Bill Maher said the Tokyo Olympics Are "out-woke-ing" the Oscars, and once again attacked cancel culture.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1820 days ago
Tokyo Summer Games Opening Ceremony
Sports

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Draws Lowest Ratings in Nearly 30 Years

According to preliminary figures, this year's opening ceremony average about 17 million viewers, marking the lowest ratings since the 992 Barcelona Games.

Joshua Espinoza1826 days ago
Maria Taylor
Sports

Maria Taylor Joins NBC Sports, Makes Debut at Tokyo Olympics

Just two days after leaving ESPN over a contract dispute, Maria Taylor made her NBC Sports debut on Friday during the network's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Brad Callas1827 days ago
Naomi Osaka at Olympics
Sports

Naomi Osaka Calls Lighting Olympic Torch 'Greatest Athletic Achievement I Will Ever Have'

Fresh off lighting the iconic Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Naomi Osaka took to Twitter to express her gratitude.

Brad Callas1828 days ago
Canada's Andre De Grasse celebrates taking silver in the Men's 200m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 1, 2019.
Sports

Andre De Grasse on Toronto Rap, Harry Potter, and the Quest for Olympic Gold

The Canadian sprint star chats about everything from Toronto hip-hop to Sonic the Hedgehog to wanting to become the world's fastest man at the Tokyo Olympics.

Alex Nino Gheciu1829 days ago
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Felix Auger Aliassime
Sports

Contenders, Underdogs, Rookies: The Canadians to Know at the Tokyo Olympics

Everything you need to know about the top athletes Canada has sent to Japan for the 2020 Summer Games, from rookies to underdogs to legit contenders.

Oren Weisfeld1831 days ago
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Sports

Olympic Athletes Will Sleep On Cardboard Beds In Order to Discourage Sex Amidst COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Olympic athletes will be forced to spend their nights on cardboard beds in an effort to discourage casual sex during next week's contentious Olympic games.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1833 days ago
Tokyo Olympics
Sports

First COVID-19 Case Reported at Olympic Village One Week Ahead of Opening Ceremony

The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in the Olympic Village on Saturday, one week ahead of the opening ceremony.

Brad Callas1834 days ago
Nigeria Team USA Las Vegas 2021
Sports

The Story Behind the Popular Nigerian Basketball Team's Twitter Account

The man behind the Twitter account for the Nigerian basketball team that upset Team USA and went from 30K followers to 92K in five days relives the run.

Zion Olojede1835 days ago
Damian Lillard Team USA Nigeria 2021 Las Vegas
Sports

How Vulnerable Is Team USA Ahead of the Olympics?

After two shocking losses in exhibition games, Team USA enters Olympic competition looking as vulnerable as ever. How worried should fans be ahead of the Games?

Adam Caparell1836 days ago
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tokyo-olympics
Sports

Japan Banning Spectators at Olympics, Readies Tokyo State of Emergency (UPDATE)

While the Olympics are set to kick off in Tokyo later this month, they'll look markedly different than games of years past, as COVID cases in Tokyo surge.

Joe Price1844 days ago
shacarri-richardson-olympics
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Will Miss Tokyo Olympics After Not Being Selected for Relay Team

Sha'Carri Richardson has not been selected for the US Women's Olympic relay team and will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Jordan Rose1845 days ago
sha-carri-richardson-doping
Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Talks About Having to Miss Tokyo Olympics After Failing Drug Test (UPDATE)

The 21-year-old track athlete tested positive for a prohibited substance about a week after securing a spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

Joshua Espinoza1849 days ago
nike-olympics
Style

Nike SB Creates Skateboard Federation Kits for Tokyo Olympic Games

Nike SB taps artist and former professional skateboarder Piet Parra to create federation kits for the United States, Japan, France, and Brazil at the Olympics.

Jordan Rose1851 days ago

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