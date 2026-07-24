These are the brands and designers poised to make waves in the fashion industry this year.Shinnie Park
Featured
Following a record-breaking revenue year, Jordan Brand is focused on international growth and opened its new World of Flight retail concept in Tokyo.Aria Hughes
Music
The Weeknd Previews New Song, Video Was Set to Play in IMAX Before ‘Intense Strobe Lighting’ Became Issue (UPDATE)
The Weeknd's upcoming single "Take My Breath" was featured in a promo for the Tokyo Olympics. The artist also revealed when the track is dropping.Abel Shifferaw
The Toronto runner opens up about how he overcame failure to become one of Canada's most promising cross-country athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.Oren Weisfeld