Joe Exotic Is a Fan of Machine Gun Kelly’s New Ink: 'A Tiger and a Little Bit of Meth I Can Make MGK Gay'

In January 2020, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years behind bars following an Endangered Species Act and murder-for-hire conviction. A resentencing two years later saw that number adjusted to 21.

"The self-described Tiger King was not above the law," Robert J. Troester, then serving as First Assistant U.S. Attorney, told the press upon Exotic's conviction in 2019. "Rather, the jury only needed a few hours of deliberation before finding him guilty of engaging in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a rival and violating federal laws intended to protect wildlife when he killed multiple tigers, sold tiger cubs, and falsified wildlife records."

MGK, meanwhile, is fresh off the rollout of the aforementioned "Don't Let Me Go" track, which sees him rapping about a wide range of deeply personal topics, including his tattoos:

Just like I wish they would understand me one time

I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line

Everything's just fine

See the Sam Cahill-directed video for the track below.