Joe Exotic Is a Fan of Machine Gun Kelly’s New Ink: 'A Tiger and a Little Bit of Meth I Can Make MGK Gay'

Joe Exotic wants the world to know that he believes he can “make MGK gay” using the combined powers of a tiger and an undisclosed amount of meth.
The public remarks from the Tiger King star came after MGK took to social media to give fans a look at his alleged new ink. "For spiritual purposes only," the "Don't Let Me Go" artist said when showing off what appears to be extensive new tattoo work.
Over on Twitter, a site I am still adamantly refusing to call X, Exotic's verified account asked its nearly 69,000 followers if they recalled "that line from Tiger King" when sharing a photo of MGK with his dramatic ink.
"A tiger and a little bit of meth I can make MGK gay," Exotic captioned the photo.
Apparently, Exotic's commentary wasn't relegated to Twitter alone. On Instagram, where Exotic appears to have since deactivated his account, he again proposed a tiger and meth pairing, like so:
In January 2020, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years behind bars following an Endangered Species Act and murder-for-hire conviction. A resentencing two years later saw that number adjusted to 21.
"The self-described Tiger King was not above the law," Robert J. Troester, then serving as First Assistant U.S. Attorney, told the press upon Exotic's conviction in 2019. "Rather, the jury only needed a few hours of deliberation before finding him guilty of engaging in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a rival and violating federal laws intended to protect wildlife when he killed multiple tigers, sold tiger cubs, and falsified wildlife records."
MGK, meanwhile, is fresh off the rollout of the aforementioned "Don't Let Me Go" track, which sees him rapping about a wide range of deeply personal topics, including his tattoos:
Just like I wish they would understand me one time
I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line
Everything's just fine
See the Sam Cahill-directed video for the track below.