TIFF 2014

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TIFF: That Time Chris Rock, DMX, and Jerry Seinfeld Won the Toronto Film Fest Together

Chris Rock's TIFF breakout "Top Five" is both a winning comedy and a love letter to hip-hop.

MattBarone4335 days ago
Pop Culture

TIFF: Robert Downey Jr.'s "The Judge" Is a Paint-By-Numbers Family Drama With Legal Blah Blah Blah Added In

A new dispatch from TIFF 2014: Robert Downey Jr.'s "The Judge" is a family/legal drama you've seen before.

Katherine Brodsky4336 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Andrew Garfield Says Goodbye to Spider-Man and Gives the Performance of His Career

Andrew Garfield leaves Spider-Man behind for his remarkable "99 Homes" performance.

MattBarone4336 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Sex Is a Scary Killer in This Early Contender for 2015's Best Horror Movie

"It Follows" writer-director David Robert Mitchell talks his old-school-minded, new-age horror masterwork.

MattBarone4337 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Josh Hutcherson Is Just White, Not 'Hard White,' in "Escobar: Paradise Lost"

Benicio del Toro plays second-fiddle to Josh Hutcherson in the uneven "Escobar: Paradise Lost."

MattBarone4337 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Benedict Cumberbatch Is Seriously Oscar-Worthy in Your Grandpa's New Favorite Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch's amazing performance dominates the WWII drama "The Imitation Game."

MattBarone4337 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Finally, a Five-Star Monster Movie For All You Hopeless Romantics

If you're a horror fan who also loves "Before Sunrise," "Spring" will be your new favorite movie.

MattBarone4338 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Kevin Smith's Ridiculous-Sounding Walrus Horror Movie Is, Gasp, Actually Very Good

Kevin Smith combines Johnny Depp, body horror, and insanity for "Tusk," his best movie yet.

MattBarone4338 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: A Singing Anna Kendrick Disses Russell Crowe and Saves a Saccharine Musical

Anna Kendrick is the best thing about Richard LaGravenese's musical romance "The Last Five Years."

MattBarone4339 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Samuel L. Jackson's POTUS Movie Could Really Use Some Snakes on Air Force One

Samuel L. Jackson plays the POTUS in the fun but not-crazy-enough Finnish action flick "Big Game."

MattBarone4339 days ago
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TIFF: Jake Gyllenhaal Creepily Modernizes Travis Bickle in the Tremendous "Nightcrawler"

Jake Gyllenhaal owns the alternately chilling and funny "Nightcrawler."

MattBarone4340 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Ryan Reynolds Redeems Himself With Anna Kendrick, Bloodshed, and an F-Bomb-Dropping Cat in "The Voices"

Ryan Reynolds redeems his blockbuster follies with the fascinating, insane serial killer comedy "The Voices."

MattBarone4341 days ago

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