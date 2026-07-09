Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced its opening night film. The 2026 edition of TIFF will kick off with the world premiere of Being Heumann, the latest feature from Academy Award-winning writer and director Siân Heder.

Based on disability rights activist Judy Heumann's acclaimed 2020 memoir, Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist (co-authored by Kristen Joiner), the biopic chronicles one of the most important civil rights protests in American history.

Ruth Madeley stars as Heumann, and the film follows the trailblazing activist as she leads more than 100 disabled protesters in the 1977 occupation of the San Francisco Federal Building. The historic 28-day sit-in became the longest nonviolent occupation of a U.S. federal building at the time and ultimately pressured the government to enforce Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, requiring federally funded spaces and programs to become accessible for people with disabilities.

The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Dylan O'Brien, Jon Beavers, Rob Delaney and Ray Fisher.

Heder becomes just the fourth woman to direct a TIFF opening-night film, following Sally El Hosaini's The Swimmers (2022), Deepa Mehta's Water (2005) and Patricia Rozema's I've Heard the Mermaids Singing (1987).