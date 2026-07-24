Night Raiders holds the distinction of being Canada’s biggest-budget Indigenous-made film to date. It has its eyes firmly on the country's rotten colonial past.Rick Mele
Featured
Raptors rookies Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton were in attendance for this special event at TIFF, featuring five films celebrating the NBA's 75th anniversary.Rick Mele
While Dune may be the biggest Canuck-directed movie at TIFF 2021, the next Denis Villeneuve could be among this year's class of emerging Canadian filmmakers.Patrick Mullen
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Smith, and More Bring the Creeps to TIFF's Midnight Madness
TIFF programmer Colin Geddes breaks down the insanity found in 2014's Midnight Madness and Vanguard sections.MattBarone