Watch an Exclusive Clip From Season 2 of Marvel's 'What If...?' f/ Thor, Black Panther, and More

Marvel Studios' animated series, What If…? is returning for Season 2 and the first episode is out now.
To mark the occasion, Marvel has dropped off a new clip from the show. This year, fans will be given a special holiday treat: a new episode will drop every night for nine nights.
According to a press release, the show picks up where Season 1 left off. “The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU,” the logline reads. “The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.”
The season will see the return of Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan. Bryan Andrew serves as the director and AC Bradley is the head writer.
Watch the new clip before and catch the new season of the series over on Disney+.