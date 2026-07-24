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You'd think we would get tired of this week in and week out. You'd be surprised at how many talented producers we find lurking behind a sick remix. Plus, great remixes are a way to discover music you might never listen to if not for this awesome alternate take on the material. Dive into this week's batch of reworked treats.
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Latest Stories

FYF Fest
Music

Future, Janet Jackson, Skepta, and the Internet Lead FYF Fest 2018 Lineup

The L.A.-based festival's lineup is absolutely stacked this year.

Joe Price3043 days ago
The Weeknd
Music

Panorama Announces 2018 Lineup Featuring the Weeknd, Janet Jackson, and Migos

Dua Lipa, SZA, Cardi B, St. Vincent, and Gucci Mane are also on the bill.

Trace William Cowen3101 days ago
This is a photo of Earl Sweatshirt.
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Cancels Australian Shows Following His Father's Death

Earl Sweatshirt was originally supposed to accompany the xx and special guest Kelela in Australia.

Eric Diep3123 days ago
Chance the Rapper
Music

Chance the Rapper Leads Star-Studded Lollapalooza 2017 Lineup

Lollapalooza grabs Chance the Rapper, Run the Jewels, Migos, and many more for their 2017 lineup.

Trace William Cowen3416 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Kristen Wiig to Return as 'Saturday Night Live' Host With Music From the xx

Kristen Wiig is coming back to host 'SNL' once again with musical guests the xx.

Trace William Cowen3548 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Style

The xx's Oliver Sim Stars in the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2016 Campaign

Dior Homme's Spring/Summer 2016 campaign stars Oliver Sim of The xx.

Joshua Espinoza3856 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

It Looks Like the xx Might Finally Be Working on a New Album

The trio's last album together was 2012's 'Coexist.'

jessielmorris3873 days ago
Music

Skepta And Frisco Remixed Jamie xx's "I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)"

"I've always admired [Skepta's] production," Jamie xx says of the remix.

jessielmorris3956 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

XL Recordings' Låpsley Delivers On New Single "Hurt Me"

This XL Recordings artist's latest single is one more reason Låpsley is an artist to know.

jessielmorris3997 days ago
Music

Here's Some Footage of the Jamie xx-Scored Ballet 'Tree Of Codes'

This is what Jamie xx scoring a ballet sounds like.

jessielmorris4041 days ago
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Music

Apple Music Reaches Streaming Deal With Indie Labels Under Merlin and Beggars Group

Apple Music lands over 20,000 indie labels as Beggars Group and Merlin Sign Deal

jessielmorris4053 days ago
Music

Watch Jamie xx & Romy Skating Around London In New "Loud Places" Video

Watch the prince of bass reunite with his old bandmate.

James Keith4142 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Jamie xx's Debut Album 'In Colour' Has a Release Date

You can preview tracks off the album right now.

Lewis Scrafton4145 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Emile Haynie's "Come Find Me" f/ Lykke Li and Romy

Anticipation's growing for "We Fall."

ianservantes4188 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The xx Blurs Concert and Performance Art at the Guggenheim Museum

The xx performed at the Guggenheim's International Gala last night to an art and fashion crowd.

Cedar Pasori4283 days ago
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