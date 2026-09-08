Lewis Scrafton Portrait

Lewis Scrafton

Joined August 2014 | 80 posts
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Latest Stories

nike hyperadapt

Frank Ntilikina on the Knicks in London and Nike's New Self-Lacing Basketball Sneaker

Frank is also in town to check out Nike's latest innovation in basketball footwear, the Adapt BB.

Lewis Scrafton2799 days ago
heineken monza

Champions League Legends Took on F1 Stars in Go-Karting for Heineken's Anti-Drink Driving Campaign

Football took on Formula One at their own game.

Lewis Scrafton3304 days ago
hoh umbro

Umbro and House of Holland Release a Football-Inspired A/W 17 Collection

The new collection nostalgically references archive sporting strips.

Lewis Scrafton3304 days ago
adidas eqt peter saville

Legendary Designer Peter Saville Hosted a Talk at the EQT Creator Studio

Peter Saville, gave an insight into his groundbreaking career that spans across five decades to guests at the EQT Creator Studio.

Lewis Scrafton3309 days ago

Stormzy's Debut Album Is Coming "This Summer"

2016 is looking more and more like the year of the grime album.

Lewis Scrafton3773 days ago
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Azealia Banks Sent For UK Rap And Grime And Everyone Shut Her Down

Azealia Banks has somehow managed to rile up the whole of Twitter once again.

Lewis Scrafton3782 days ago

Police Have Reportedly Banned Bashment From Being Played In A Croydon Bar

Police have described bashment as an "unacceptable form of music".

Lewis Scrafton3843 days ago

Britain First's Leaders Have Been Banned from Luton After Arrests

Britain First has described the bail conditions as "outrageous".

Lewis Scrafton3865 days ago

A 22-Year-Old Retail Worker From Rochdale Is Featured On Kanye West's 'The Life Of Pablo'

Adnan Khan has just seen his side-hustle pay off in a big way.

Lewis Scrafton3865 days ago

David Bowie Once Challenged MTV On Their Refusal To Play Black Music

The legendary Brixton-born rock star passed away on Monday.

Lewis Scrafton3903 days ago
Advertisement

Here’s What Would Happen If Premier League Managers Made Rap Albums

Klopp It Like It's Hot.

Lewis Scrafton3955 days ago

These #AcapellaChallenge Versions of Iconic Hip-Hop Tracks Bang

Everyone on this list deserves a Grammy.

Lewis Scrafton3969 days ago

Cycle-Ball Is The Most Insane Sport That You've Probably Never Heard Of

It's like football, except you're likely to immediately kill yourself if you tried playing it.

Lewis Scrafton3998 days ago

Protest Held Outside London Club Accused of Denying Women Entry For Being "Too Dark" And "Too Fat"

The popular West End nightclub reportedly has a discriminatory door policy.

Lewis Scrafton4006 days ago
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Someone Got D Double E To Perform "Bad 2 Tha Bone" At Their Wedding

This wedding reception got SHUTDOWN.

Lewis Scrafton4056 days ago

Hackney Council Plan to Fine Homeless People up to £1,000 for Sleeping Rough

A petition against the "anti-social measures" has already received nearly 13,000 signatories.

Lewis Scrafton4125 days ago

Can You Guess PlayStation 2 Games from a Screenshot?

Time to prove you didn't mispend your childhood.

Lewis Scrafton4144 days ago

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