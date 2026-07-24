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Michael B. Jordan attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

From ‘The Sopranos’ to the Oscars, Michael B. Jordan Has Been Putting in Work for Decades

His first-ever credited appearance was in an episode of 'The Sopranos' in 1999.

Joe Price134 days ago
Bobby J. Brown
Pop Culture

‘The Wire’ Star Bobby J. Brown Dies at 62 in Barn Fire

Brown's daughter said the actor died of smoke inhalation in a barn fire that has been ruled an accident.

Jose Martinez152 days ago
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Pop Culture

Isiah Whitlock Jr., Star of 'The Wire' and Spike Lee Projects, Dies Aged 71

The actor died peacefully after battling a short illness, according to his manager.

Jaelani Turner-Williams211 days ago
US actor James Ransone arrives for the World premiere of "It Chapter Two" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California on August 26, 2019.
Pop Culture

James Ransone's Wife Shares 'Forever' Love for Late Actor

Ransone's widow, Jamie McPhee, called her two children with the actor her "greatest gifts."

Jaelani Turner-Williams219 days ago
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David Simon in a suit with a red tie stands in front of an HBO Max backdrop at an event.
Pop Culture

'The Wire' Creator Slams Troll Who Says Black Gangs Have ‘Low IQ’

Simon told the fan one of the show's co-creators was a lead investigator on drug cases in Baltimore.

Mark Elibert567 days ago
Two men posing, one in a beanie and sunglasses, the other in a bandana, both wearing necklaces
Pop Culture

Havoc Co-Signs Potential Mobb Deep Biopic Starring 'The Wire' Actors

Tray Chaney, who portrayed Poot Carr in the hit HBO series, has been campaigning for himself and co-star JD Williams.

Brad Callas807 days ago
Pop Culture

72-Year-Old Drug Dealer Tied to Michael K. Williams’ Fatal Overdose Gets 30 Months In Prison

A judge sentenced Carlos Macci, 72, to 30 months in prison in addition to three years of supervised release

Mark Elibert1100 days ago
Actor Lance Reddick visits 'The IMDb Show' on June 19, 2019 in Studio City, California
Pop Culture

'John Wick' and 'The Wire' Actor Lance Reddick Dead at 60

Los Angeles authorities say the actor was found dead Friday morning inside his home in Studio City. Officials say a cause of death has not been determined.

Joshua Espinoza1230 days ago
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Jamie Foxx on Michael K. Williams
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams in Emotional Video

On Friday, TMZ caught up with Jamie Foxx outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills, where the actor shared his thoughts on the late Michael K. Williams.

Brad Callas1775 days ago
David Simon and Michael K. Williams
Pop Culture

'The Wire' Creator David Simon Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Michael K. Williams: 'He Gave Us An Astounding Gift'

Just a week after the tragic death of Michael K. Williams, 'The Wire' creator David Simon penned a tribute to the late actor in the New York Times.

Brad Callas1781 days ago
Wendell Pierce attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
Pop Culture

Wendell Pierce Pens Message Remembering 'The Wire’ Co-Star Michael K. Williams

Wendell Pierce shares a series of tweets remembering 'The Wire' co-star Michael K. Williams in wake of the news that he was found dead at his Brooklyn home.

Jose Martinez1787 days ago
Michael K Williams
Pop Culture

Michael K. Williams Found Dead at Age 54 (UPDATE)

A law enforcement source told the 'New York Post' that Michael K. Williams’ nephew found the actor dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday afternoon.

Brenton Blanchet1787 days ago

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