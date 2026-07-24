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Beast Coast Share Video for "Distance"
Back in May, Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and the Underachievers came together for their debut project as Beast Coast.
Stream Beast Coast's First Full-Length Project, 'Escape From New York'
The hip-hop supergroup will kick off their North American tour this summer.
The Brotherhood of Beast Coast
Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era, and the Underachievers have joined forces as Beast Coast to release their first album, 'Escape From New York.'
Watch Beast Coast's Big Tigger-Hosted Basement Cypher
Big Tigger returned for a special throwback tribute to 'Rap City' as Beast Coast readies its studio album.
Beast Coast Deliver "Coast Clear" Single Off Forthcoming Album
The hip-hop collective will kick off their North American tour soon.
Stream The Underachievers' New Project 'After the Rain'
Brooklyn duo The Underachievers return with a new '90s-influenced sound.
Exclusive: The Underachievers Drop "Seven Letters" Video and Discuss New Path With 'After the Rain'
The Underachievers will release their new album, 'After the Rain,' on Nov. 2, with "Seven Letters" serving as the first taste of their refined message and new s
Chuck Strangers Connects With Issa Gold For "Peaceful" Ahead of Solo Debut Album
The Pro Era artist will finally release his solo debut this week.
Premiere: Watch The Underachievers' New Video for "Gotham Nights"
The Underachievers drop their new video for "Gotham Nights."
Premiere: Watch the Underachievers' "Star Signs/Generation Z" Video
From their 'Evermore: the Art of Duality' album.
Premiere: The Underachievers Announce New Album and Drop a Three-Part Video
Their album is available for pre-order today.
Action Bronson, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, and Le1f Star in Documentary on Young NYC Hip-Hope Scene
Robert Lopuski directed 'We're Gonna Be Lords'
Premiere: Watch The Underachievers' "Amorphous" Video f/ Portugal. The Man
The duo's next album, "The Evermore Project," is set to drop this year.
Stream Clockwork Indigo's "Clockwork Indigo" EP
Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers have teamed up as "Clockwork Indigo." Listen to their self-titled EP now.
Watch The Underachievers' "Metropolis" Video
Their album, "Cellar Door: Terminus Ut Exordium," drops on August 12.
Premiere: Watch The Underachievers Video for "Chrysalis"
Their album, "The Cellar Door," is coming soon.
The Underachievers Team Up With Ryan Hemsworth For "Incandescent"
From their upcoming debut <em>Cellar Door: Terminus Ut Exordium</em>.
Talib Kweli Looks for "New Leaders" With Some Help from The Underachievers
They've got enough followers.