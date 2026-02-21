Lil Kim Recalls Biggie Helping Her Buy a Car Because He Couldn't Drive

Lil Kim has taken a trip down memory lane, fondly remembering The Notorious B.I.G. not knowing how to drive but pitching in on her first car. Appearing as a guest on a recent episode of Nick Cannon’s Big Drive, Kim reflected on her relationship with the late rapper and shared that he helped her purchase a Lexus LS. The "Big Poppa" rapper wasn’t a licensed driver but owned a few luxury cars at the height of his career. Lil Kim bought a Lexus following the release of her 1994 debut album, Hard Core.

"The first time he tried to drive everybody in the car. The whole Junior M.A.F.I.A. was like jumping and running out the car 'cause they crashed," she shared around the 31-minute mark in the clip above. "And they was like, 'Biggie Smalls tried to kill us.'" The Grammy winner added that when Biggie wanted to spend time with her, they’d have to book a chauffeur because the rapper "couldn’t drive." "So, he was like, 'I'm tired of this. You have to get a car,'" Kim recalled before explaining that Big gave her money that she held onto. "I don't know what I want to get yet. So, I held it and then I just stacked my money. Stack my money," Kim said. "He was like, 'You got money, girl. You being cheap. Buy a car.'" The La Bella Mafia artist eventually copped a Lexus truck, which inspired the "Lexus LX four and a half" line from Biggie’s 1997 single "Hypnotize."