Craig Jenkins Portrait

Craig Jenkins

Joined July 2014 | 32 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Mary J. Blige with curled hair peeks over sunglasses against a purple background, partially obscured by a wooden surface. She made one of the best R&B albums of the '90s.

The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked

From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.

Craig Jenkins21 days ago
Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

Craig Jenkins37 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Craig Jenkins180 days ago
Andre 3000 and Big Boi from OutKast posing together, with Andre extending his hands and Big Boi wearing an Angels jersey.

9 OutKast Songs That Predicted the Sound of Hip-Hop in the 2010s

With OutKast’s induction into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, now is a good time to examine how the duo influenced rap music in the 2010s.

Craig Jenkins316 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sitting together, both wearing black outfits. Dr. Dre has a cap, and Snoop Dogg wears a beanie.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s

The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.

Craig Jenkins432 days ago
Advertisement
slick rick

The 50 Best Storytelling Rap Songs

Listen up we got a story to tell.

Craig Jenkins520 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Best Songs

The Best Kendrick Lamar Songs

From ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’ on good kid, m.A.A.d city to ‘Love’ on DAMN, here are the best Kendrick Lamar songs, so far.

Craig Jenkins3334 days ago

10 New Producers to Watch for in 2016

These are the newcomers behind the boards to check for this year.

Craig Jenkins3894 days ago
Not Available Lead

Review: Troy Ave Is Too Stuck in the Past to Move New York Forward on 'Major Without a Deal'

The New York rapper knows the sound of his city but does little to further it.

Craig Jenkins4117 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 10 Best Punchlines in 'Wild 'N Out' History

In anticipation of the launch of the new season, let’s look back at the 10 best punchlines in 'Wild 'N Out' history.

Craig Jenkins4118 days ago
Advertisement

50 Shows to Catch This Summer in All 50 States

Every show you need to see this summer, no matter what state you're in.

Craig Jenkins4126 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 New Producers to Watch for in 2015

These are the producers to check for this year.

Craig Jenkins4262 days ago
Not Available Lead

It’s Time for the Major Label Rap Remix to Die

RIP, remix. You had a good run.

Craig Jenkins4318 days ago
Not Available Lead

A History of Weirdo Rappers

If you think Lil B invented weirdo rap, we have some artists you should listen to.

Craig Jenkins4388 days ago
Not Available Lead

15 New Producers to Watch for in 2014

With so many producers on the rise, we give you the scoop on the 15 you should be paying attention to.

Craig Jenkins4405 days ago
Advertisement
Rick Ross performs on stage

Ranking Rick Ross' Albums From Worst To Best

From mixtapes to solo albums to group projects, we count down the best of Rozay's catalog.

Craig Jenkins4573 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 10 Best Earl Sweatshirt Lines

Celebrating his birthday with a flip through the highlight reel.

Craig Jenkins4588 days ago
Not Available Lead

Rap Trends That Need To Die With 2013

Sick of these predictable tropes from rap this year? Us too.

Craig Jenkins4647 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App