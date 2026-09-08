Craig Jenkins
Latest Stories
The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked
From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.
The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked
Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
9 OutKast Songs That Predicted the Sound of Hip-Hop in the 2010s
With OutKast’s induction into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, now is a good time to examine how the duo influenced rap music in the 2010s.
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s
The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.
The Best Kendrick Lamar Songs
From ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’ on good kid, m.A.A.d city to ‘Love’ on DAMN, here are the best Kendrick Lamar songs, so far.
10 New Producers to Watch for in 2016
These are the newcomers behind the boards to check for this year.
Review: Troy Ave Is Too Stuck in the Past to Move New York Forward on 'Major Without a Deal'
The New York rapper knows the sound of his city but does little to further it.
The 10 Best Punchlines in 'Wild 'N Out' History
In anticipation of the launch of the new season, let’s look back at the 10 best punchlines in 'Wild 'N Out' history.
50 Shows to Catch This Summer in All 50 States
Every show you need to see this summer, no matter what state you're in.
10 New Producers to Watch for in 2015
These are the producers to check for this year.
It’s Time for the Major Label Rap Remix to Die
RIP, remix. You had a good run.
A History of Weirdo Rappers
If you think Lil B invented weirdo rap, we have some artists you should listen to.
15 New Producers to Watch for in 2014
With so many producers on the rise, we give you the scoop on the 15 you should be paying attention to.
Ranking Rick Ross' Albums From Worst To Best
From mixtapes to solo albums to group projects, we count down the best of Rozay's catalog.
The 10 Best Earl Sweatshirt Lines
Celebrating his birthday with a flip through the highlight reel.
Rap Trends That Need To Die With 2013
Sick of these predictable tropes from rap this year? Us too.