Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and More Named in “Nasty Girl” and “I Wanna Thank Ya” Sample Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Snoop Dogg, and the estates of The Notorious B.I.G. and Angie Stone are just a few of the defendants named in a copyright infringement lawsuit from two people claiming “I Wanna Thank Ya” and “Nasty Girl” contain a sample of a song they wrote, used without their permission.

In the complaint, obtained by Complex, David Bravo, 73, and Jean Albert Renaud, 84, allege they co-wrote and produced the 1980 song “Skatin’” performed by Eumir Deodato. Bravo and Renaud claim both Stone’s and Biggie’s songs sampled the “harmonic, rhythmic, and melodic” elements of “Skatin’” to “serve as the complete musical backing track over which new vocal melodies and rap verses were composed.” They include a report from musicologist and record producer Thomas Z. Shepard to back up their claims.

Combs, Biggie’s estate and Nelly are named for their involvement on the 2005 track “Nasty Girl,” while Snoop and the estate for Angie were included in connection to the 2004 song “I Wanna Thank Ya.” Jazze Pha, the producer behind both hits, is also in the suit.