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Pharrell Williams in a red suit and sunglasses stands beside Chad Hugo at a podium during the Songwriters Hall of Fame event.
Music

Chad Hugo's Claims of Pharrell Williams Not Crediting Him on Multiple Songs: What to Know

We take a closer look at an amended complaint filed by Chad Hugo, which features specific mentions of several songs.

Trace William Cowen127 days ago
nductees Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes pose backstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Pharrell Sued by Chad Hugo for Allegedly Withholding Neptunes Money

In the suit, Hugo calls himself the "principal composer" of the production duo.

Shawn Setaro174 days ago
Kelis Renaissance interpolation story
Music

Kelis Interpolation Removed From Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' Album After "Milkshake" Singer's 'Theft' Comments

An interpolation of “Milkshake” has been pulled from Beyoncé’s "Energy" after Kelis spoke out about not being contacted during the writing process.

Brad Callas1444 days ago
Press image for Omar Apollo
Music

Listen to Omar Apollo's New Song "Tamagotchi" Produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo

Omar Apollo just dropped off the latest single from his album 'Ivory' called "Tamagotchi," and it was produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1577 days ago
Pusha T
Music

Pusha-T Confirms Kanye West and Neptunes Will Produce His Next Album

The G.O.O.D. Music boss revealed this information during an Instagram Live session with Steven Victor. Push also said he has yet to add any features.

Joshua Espinoza2046 days ago
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styles p mac
Music

Styles P Reveals He Had an Unreleased Collab Song With Mac Miller

Styles P discusses a collaborative song he made with Mac Miller and Pharrell years ago, which was set to appear on the never-released Mac project 'Pink Slime.'

tara mahadevan2056 days ago
pharrell jay z
Music

Pharrell Shares Music Video for New Jay-Z Collab "Entrepreneur"

Pharrell and Jay-Z have just connected for their latest track, "Entrepreneur," which highlights the challenges of being a Black business person in America.

Jordan Rose2156 days ago
jp
Music

Pharrell and Jay-Z Have a New Song on the Way

The new song is titled "Entrepreneur" and was produced by Pharrell and Chad Hugo. It'll be out on Friday as part of Pharrell's special 'Time' magazine package.

Trace William Cowen2157 days ago
Carl Cox and deadmau5
Music

Premiere: Carl Cox Turns in Top Shelf Remix of deadmau5 and The Neptunes' "Pomegranate"

Deadmau5 has recruited the legendary Carl Cox to handle the third and final remix of his Neptunes collab "Pomegranate."

Khal2199 days ago

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