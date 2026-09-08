Meyeroal
Joined July 2015 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog Have Officially Broken It Off
Love is dead this summer.
Meyeroal4062 days ago
Brewing Bad: Walter White-Inspired Coffee Shop Opens in Istanbul
A lab without the meth.
Meyeroal4069 days ago
Brace Yourselves: Eclectic Method Creates Bittersweet Farewell Remix for Jon Stewart
The end is near.
Meyeroal4081 days ago
The New 'Fantastic Four' Trailer Gives Us Our Best Look Yet at Dr. Doom
In theaters Aug. 7.
Meyeroal4083 days ago
Man Punches Cougar in the Face to Save His Dog's Life
A true hero and true Canadian.
Meyeroal4088 days ago
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