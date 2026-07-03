grandson and Jessie Reyez Talk 'Suicide Squad' and Pitch Superhero Team With Drake and Nickelback
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The Canadian artists chat about making a song and music video for 'The Suicide Squad' and pitch their dream Canadian superhero team with Drake and Nickelback.Alex Narvaez
The latest trailer gives Idris Elba's Bloodsport the spotlight. 'The Suicide Squad,' directed by James Gunn, is out this August in theaters and on HBO Max.Khal
The method actor gives an update on the Joker and talks Travis Scott.Frazier Tharpe
With a nod to one of this summer's biggest movies, here's the 2016-17 NBA Suicide Squad featuring Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, and more.Alex Wong