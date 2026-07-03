Suicide Squad

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Fans Can't Stop Comparing Bill Skarsgård's ‘The Crow’ Remake Look to Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’

Director Rupert Sanders said he got inspiration from modern stars "like Post Malone and Lil Peep."

Alex Ocho869 days ago
Viola Davis onstage during Finding Me: Viola Davis in Conversation
Pop Culture

Viola Davis in Talks to Reprise 'Suicide Squad' Role in 'Peacemaker' Spinoff Series

Viola Davis is reportedly in talks to reprise her 'Suicide Squad' and 'Peacemaker' role of Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series at HBO Max.

Joe Price1535 days ago
A screenshot from the official trailer for HBO Max's 'Peacemaker' series
Pop Culture

James Gunn's 'Peacemaker' HBO Max Series Starring John Cena Gets New Trailer

HBO Max shared the latest trailer for James Gunn’s 'Peacemaker​​'​​​​​ series starring John Cena, who reprises his role from 'The Suicide Squad.'

Joe Price1686 days ago
Jared Leto and David Ayer at a signing for 'Suicide Squad' at Comic-Con 2016.
Pop Culture

David Ayer Revives Calls to '#ReleaseTheAyerCut' of 'Suicide Squad' With Picture of Jared Leto as Joker

The director of 2016’s 'Suicide Squad has revived calls for a cut of the film without studio meddling after he shared a photo of Jared Leto as the Joker.

Joe Price1715 days ago
peacemaker
Pop Culture

Watch John Cena in New Teaser for 'Peacemaker' Series

HBO Max has just unveiled a new teaser for the John Cena-starring series 'Peacemaker,' a show that follows the origins of Cena’s 'The Suicide Squad' character.

Brenton Blanchet1734 days ago
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Suicide Squad red carpet
Pop Culture

'The Suicide Squad' Tops Box Office Despite Lukewarm $26.5M Opening Weekend

'The Suicide Squad' underwhelmed in its box office debut, collecting $26.5 million. The Warner Bros. film premiered on HBO Max alongside 4,002 theaters.

Brad Callas1803 days ago
Joel Kinnaman
Pop Culture

Joel Kinnaman Releases Statement After Filing Restraining Order Against Ex-Fling

Joel Kinnaman has accused Gabriella Magnusson, aka Bella Davis, of trying to extort him over sex: 'This is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones.'

Joshua Espinoza1805 days ago
David Ayer attends the European Premeire of 'Bright.'
Pop Culture

David Ayer Blasts 2016 'Suicide Squad' Studio Cut, Says It's 'Not My Movie'

David Ayer issued a lengthy statement defending his heavily criticized version of ‘Suicide Squad’ in wake of early reviews of James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad.’

Jose Martinez1813 days ago
kimmel-james-gunn-robbie-cena
Pop Culture

James Gunn and Margot Robbie Detail 'Suicide Squad' Scene He ‘Never Thought She’d Be Able to Do’ Involving Her Feet

Appearing on 'Kimmel,' director James Gunn told guest host Anthony Anderson that Margot Robbie accomplished a wild feat with her feet in 'The Suicide Squad.'

Joe Price1820 days ago
margot-robbie
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie on Future With DC: ‘I Need a Break From Harley Because She’s Exhausting’

Next month Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s 'The Suicide Squad,' but beyond that her future as the character is unclear.

Joe Price1830 days ago
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Joel Kinnaman
Pop Culture

Joel Kinnaman Says First ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie Didn't Meet Expectations

In an interview with 'Variety,' Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) says the first 'Suicide Squad' film "didn’t feel like the movie that we hoped we were going to make."

Gavin Evans1869 days ago
David Ayer
Pop Culture

David Ayer Says His Version of ‘Suicide Squad’ Was a ‘Heartfelt Drama’ That Got ‘Ripped to Pieces’ by Studio Execs

Director David Ayer told 'EW' that his unreleased cut of 'Suicide Squad' was "an amazing movie" that "just scared the sh*t out of executives."

Gavin Evans1933 days ago
The Suicide Squad title
Pop Culture

'The Suicide Squad' Assembles in Insane First Trailer

DC has released the first trailer for 'The Suicide Squad', the James Gunn-written and directed DC feature starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena & more.

Khal1938 days ago
The cast of 'Suicide Squad'
Pop Culture

#ReleaseTheAyerCut Trends After WarnerMedia Studios CEO Comments on 'Suicide Squad'

Fans are asking for DC to #ReleaseTheAyerCut, a.k.a. David Ayer's version of 2016's 'Suicide Squad,' after apparent confirmation that such a version exists.

Gavin Evans1942 days ago
Margot and Jared
Pop Culture

Jared Leto Addresses Story That He Gifted Margot Robbie a Dead Rat on 'Suicide Squad' Set

It’s been five years since Jared Leto made headlines for his on-set 'Suicide Squad' antics, but the actor/musician wants to clarify one story in particular.

Joe Price1980 days ago
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james gunn
Pop Culture

James Gunn Says Nobody’s Safe in ‘The Suicide Squad’ Since He Was Granted ‘Full Freedom to Kill Anyone’

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' is scheduled to arrive next August, and the writer-director is warning fans to not get too attached to the characters. 

Joe Price2089 days ago

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